Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Snow Lake and Critical Discoveries have entered into an agreement to work collaboratively on Snow Lake's lithium growth strategy.

Snow Lake and Critical Discoveries will collaborate to both advance the exploration and development of the Snow Lake Lithium Project, as well as to expand Snow Lake's portfolio of prospective lithium projects in Manitoba and the surrounding region.

"Our partnership with Critical Discoveries will support our long-term strategy to grow our lithium resource base both organically, and through targeted strategic acquisitions of prospective lithium projects in Manitoba," commented Frank Wheatley, CEO of Snow Lake.

Critical Discoveries is an integrated team of geologists and drillers, focusing on exploration for critical minerals in Central Canada. Critical Discoveries provides a full suite of exploration and drilling services, will assist companies in the exploration of their projects, as well as being an active project generator of critical minerals projects in Central Canada.

Snow Lake is a Canadian lithium development company listed on Nasdaq (LTIM) with 2 hard rock lithium projects, the Thompson Brothers project and the Grass River project (together the "Snow Lake Lithium Project"), in the Snow Lake region of Northern Manitoba. Snow Lake is focused on advancing the Snow Lake Lithium Project through subsequent phases of development and into production in order to supply the North American electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

The wholly owned Snow Lake Lithium Project comprises a 59,587 acre land package that has only been 1% explored and contains an identified-to-date 8.2 million metric tonnes measured, indicated and inferred resource at between 0.99% and 1.13% Li2O.

Forward-Looking Statement This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the "safe harbor" provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements with regard to Snow Lake Lithium. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward- looking statements are based on Snow Lake Resources Ltd.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our registration statements and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Snow Lake Resources Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

