Donnerstag, 12.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
12.10.2023 | 12:12
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 12

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

12 October 2023

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2023

Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734


© 2023 PR Newswire
