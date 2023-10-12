Anzeige
12.10.2023 | 12:34
AS "APF Holdings" shares public offering

From October 13, 2023, 10:00 EEST AS "APF Holdings" shares (ISIN code:
LV0000101921) public offer subscription process will be launched. The
Subscription process closing date is October 30, 2023, 15:30 EET. 

Up to 1 027 930 shares are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia,
Estonia, and Lithuania, which may be increased by up to 103 000 shares to a
total of up to 1 130 930 shares under an over-allotment option. The offer price
is EUR 6.81 per one share. Each investor may subscribe for the minimum of one
share. The shares are registered under the ISIN code LV0000101921. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book (LV0000101921): APFIPO

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
October 13, 2023 from 10:00 until 16:00;
October 14 - October 29, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00;
October 30, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: November 2, 2023.

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting Subscription orders on own account or
on behalf of its clients. 

Rules of AS "APF Holdings" Shares Subscription Process (Auction) attached and
AS "APF Holdings" prospectus are available here: 

https://apf.lv/en/financial-reports



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.,
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1170729
