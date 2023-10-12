Rachel Stocks joins Ascenda's Board of Directors amidst expected growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, the leader in premium loyalty and rewards infrastructure, has welcomed Rachel Stocks, former American Express EVP, Global Premium Products, to its Board of Directors.

As Ascenda accelerates into its next phase of growth, Stocks brings deep domain expertise in loyalty along with visionary leadership from her 25-year career with a rewards powerhouse in the financial sector.

"In today's dynamic financial landscape, the role of rewards in driving growth for financial services is greater than ever. Ascenda has been at the forefront of enabling financial institutions and merchants to win with premium rewards propositions that are loved by customers. I look forward to being a part of the Ascenda journey over the coming years as the company scales its world-class infrastructure, building deeper customer connections," Stocks commented on her new position.

With an established global presence in 35 countries, powering loyalty propositions for a diverse range of banks and fintechs, Ascenda's aspirations fully align with Stocks' proven track record in crafting winning products that facilitate commerce between customers and merchants. As it expands its ecosystem, the company will be guided by one of the world's leading experts in premium rewards & benefits.

"Rachel's unparalleled experience at the intersection of financial services and merchant commerce will be of tremendous benefit to Ascenda as we help our clients & partners grow. The caliber of American Express rewards & benefits globally has always been a source of inspiration for us. We're delighted to welcome Rachel Stocks to the Board of Directors," said Kyle Armstrong, CEO at Ascenda.

About Ascenda

Ascenda powers innovative premium rewards programs that accelerate the growth of financial services and merchants. The company delivers easy-to-deploy rewards infrastructure to rapidly scale acquisition, engagement, cross-selling, and retention.

Serving major financial services brands and disruptive fintechs across the globe, Ascenda's clients include Brex, HSBC, Virgin Money, American Express, and Capital One.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit ascenda.com .

