

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.11 billion, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $695 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 billion or $2.03 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $15.49 billion from $13.98 billion last year.



Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.11 Bln. vs. $695 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.72 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q3): $15.49 Bln vs. $13.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 - $1.30 Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 - $6.25



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken