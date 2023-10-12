The series of 2023 accolades is a testament to the growing influence of voice analytics technology and the benefits it brings to help build a better world through trust enablement

Clearspeed, the leading provider of voice analytics technology for risk assessment in the insurance, banking, government, and security sectors, is proud to announce several new industry award wins that reflect market adoption and overall momentum in 2023. Last week, Clearspeed was named an honoree of the PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards in the Claims Innovation and Technology Innovation category and won Combatting Fraud Technology Innovation of the Year at the InsurancePOST Claims and Fraud Awards.

The 2023 full list of awards include:

Won

FinTech Global, InsurTech100 recognition

PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards, Claims Innovation and Technology Innovation Honoree

British Insurance Awards, Digital Innovation of the Year

InsurancePOST Claims and Fraud Awards, Combatting Fraud Technology Innovation of the Year

Insurance Times Tech Innovation Awards, Silver for Fraud Technology Solution of the Year

British Claims Awards, Counter Fraud Award

ITC DIA Barcelona, Diamond Innovation of the Year Award

Modern Claims Awards for Newcomer of the Year, Innovation of the Year, and Highly Commended for Insurtech of the Year

Upcoming

Insurance Times Awards, Excellence in Technology Claims (Technology Supplier) and Excellence in Fraud Mitigation Supplier (Winners will be announced on December 6, 2023)

Clearspeed's technology helps insurers improve their risk assessment accuracy, reduce fraud losses, enhance customer experience, and optimize operational efficiency. The series of recognitions is a significant milestone following continued client growth and the unveiling of a new corporate vision to help companies 'Trust Faster' earlier this year.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive these awards from some of the most respected organizations in the insurance industry," said Alex Martin, CEO of Clearspeed. "As Clearspeed continues to grow and expand its global presence, these awards and nominations serve as a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of voice analytics and insurtech. We are grateful to our clients and partners who trust us to help them make better decisions, faster. You can't iterate on the candlestick to get to the light bulb and innovation requires collaboration. It takes a team of teams to make it all work."

Clearspeed's AI-enabled technology delivers objective and unbiased risk alerts in any language and without any additional data. Providing risk scores with greater than 97% accuracy, Clearspeed helps insurers confidently expedite low-risk transactions and create a better customer experience, boost operational efficiency and lower costs, and reduce fraud exposure and losses by focusing on high-risk cases.

About Clearspeed

Clearspeed is the market leader for assessing risk in speech. Global organizations trust our highly precise, accurate, and unbiased voice analytics to fast-track low risk while also alerting to possible fraud. Our clients and partners rely on the unique data we provide to improve their risk confidence, reduce their costs, and deliver an improved customer experience.

