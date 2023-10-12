Anaconda Biomed S.L., a medical technology company developing next-generation thrombectomy systems, has announced that the European Patent Office has granted the company a European patent for "A Device and a Thrombectomy Apparatus for Extraction of Thrombus from a Blood Vessel," published as Patent No. EP3866708 B1 on September 27, 2023. In addition, the US 11,771,446 B2 was also granted to the company on October 3, 2023, for a method to improve the efficacy of removing cerebral vascular thrombi.

The newly granted patents join a list of 17 issued patents for Anaconda Biomed, including "Thrombectomy Device And System For Extraction Of Vascular Thrombi From A Blood Vessel" in the United States with Patent No. US 11,013,523 B2, among other key territories such as recently granted Canada and South Korea, together with Japan, China, Brazil, Taiwan and Australia. The company's growing patent portfolio demonstrates its dedication to innovation and unwavering mission to revolutionize stroke treatment worldwide.

"Every year, approximately 15 million people globally suffer from stroke," said Richard Ferrari, Anaconda Biomed chairperson. "With these recent achievements, we are one step closer to offering our neurovascular recanalization technology to effectively treat these patients, minimizing death and disabilities, and improving the quality of life for patients and their families."

About ANA5 Advanced Neurovascular Access

ANA5 Advanced Neurovascular Access is specifically designed for use in the anterior and posterior neurovascular vessels, including the internal carotid artery (ICA), the M1 and M2 segments of the middle cerebral artery, the basilar artery, the posterior cerebral artery, and the vertebral arteries. ANA5 comprises an aspiration funnel catheter featuring variable stiffness sections to be used in conjunction with a stent retriever. The funnel catheter consists of a radiopaque Nitinol braid covered with a silicone coating to enable local flow restriction. ANA5 is currently an investigational device and is not available for sale in the United States or the European Union.

About Anaconda Biomed

Anaconda Biomed is an innovative medical technology company dedicated to developing next-generation thrombectomy systems for the treatment of ischemic stroke. At the heart of its product portfolio is the ANA5 Advanced Neurovascular Access Thrombectomy Device (ANA5). Anaconda Biomed has received funding from prominent life science investment firms, including Ysios Capital, Omega Funds, Innogest, Asabys Partners, Banco Sabadell, and private investors. Additionally, through public grants, the company has received significant public support from Enisa, CDTI (Neotec), the Ministry of Science Innovation (Emplea and Retos), EIB, and EIT Health. For more information, please visit https://anaconda.bio/.

