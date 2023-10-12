Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
WKN: 855786 | ISIN: US2017231034
Tradegate
12.10.23
12:48 Uhr
45,040 Euro
-0,510
-1,12 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
PR Newswire
12.10.2023 | 12:45
Commercial Metals Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results

  • Fourth quarter net earnings of $184.2 million, or $1.56 per diluted share; annual net earnings of $859.8 million, or $7.25 per diluted share
  • Fiscal 2023 core EBITDA of $1.5 billion, down only modestly from the record set in fiscal 2022
  • Generated record annual cash flow from operating activities of $1.3 billion and record annual free cash flow of $737.4 million
  • Fourth quarter North America segment adjusted EBITDA increased from the prior year period, driven by a solid demand environment, strong margins, and good cost control
  • Fourth quarter downstream new project bid volumes in North America continued to grow by a double-digit percentage on a year-over-year basis, signaling a robust construction projects pipeline
  • Meaningful progress on strategic growth initiatives: successful Arizona 2 production start-up, record quarterly Tensar earnings contribution, and integration of EDSCO Fasteners

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended August 31, 2023. Net earnings were $184.2 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.2 billion, compared to prior year period net earnings of $288.6 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.4 billion .

For the full year fiscal 2023, CMC reported net earnings of $859.8 million, or $7.25 per diluted share, on net sales of $8.8 billion compared to prior year net earnings of $1,217.3 million, or $9.95 per diluted share, on net sales of $8.9 billion .

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company recorded a net after-tax charge of $15.7 million, primarily related to commissioning efforts at the Arizona 2 micro mill. Excluding this item, fourth quarter adjusted earnings were $199.9 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings of $294.9 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, in the prior year period. "Adjusted EBITDA," "core EBITDA," "adjusted earnings" and "adjusted earnings per diluted share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Details, including a reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, can be found in the financial tables that follow.

Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Fiscal 2023 marked another exceptional year for CMC with highlights including record employee safety performance, the second-best financial results in our Company's 108-year history, and the achievement of several strategic growth milestones. These results were made possible by outstanding operational, commercial, and strategic execution by the CMC team. On behalf of our board of directors, employees, and shareholders, I also want to thank Barbara Smith for her outstanding leadership as Chief Executive Officer, which has transformed the Company and built a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to continuing the strong growth trajectory that she established."

Mr. Matt added, "We generated strong core EBITDA in the fourth quarter, with performance benefiting from solid demand and attractive margin conditions within our North American markets supported by our ongoing efforts to reduce controllable costs. These tailwinds were partially offset by a challenging market environment within Europe, where weaker demand and compressed margins meaningfully impacted our results.

"During the fourth quarter, we continued our progress in investing and building for the future. CMC's Arizona 2 micro mill started operations successfully in June and is making steady progress in ramping up production. Additionally, our Tensar platform achieved record profitability during the quarter, driven by strong customer acceptance of its latest proprietary geogrid solution; and we are making good progress integrating EDSCO Fasteners, a leading provider of anchoring solutions for the electrical transmission market that further expands our presence in the construction reinforcement market. Construction has commenced at our Steel West Virginia project, with key operations and leadership teams now on-site. Altogether, these strategic initiatives meaningfully broaden our exposure to the structural trends powering domestic construction, which we expect will lead to future growth in earnings, cash flow, and shareholder value," Matt concluded.

The Company's balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong. As of August 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $592.3 million, with available liquidity of $1.6 billion . During the quarter, CMC repurchased 352,000 shares of common stock valued at $18.6 million . As of August 31, 2023, $86.7 million remained available under the current share repurchase authorization.

On October 10, 2023, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on October 26, 2023. The dividend to be paid on November 9, 2023, marks the 236th consecutive quarterly payment by the Company.

Business Segments - Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Review

Demand for CMC's finished steel products in North America continued to be healthy during the quarter. Downstream new project bid volumes, a significant indicator of the construction project pipeline, improved from a year ago. However, lower new contract awards drove a modest year-over-year reduction in the volume and value of CMC's downstream backlog. Demand from industrial end markets, which is important for merchant products, was mixed, with certain applications experiencing slower activity compared to past quarters.

Adjusted EBITDA for the North America segment slightly increased to $375.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from $370.5 million in the prior year period. Financial results for the period mark the eleventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA, excluding the large gain on the sale of real estate recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The improvement was driven by expanded margins over scrap costs on downstream products, as well as ongoing cost reduction efforts. Controllable costs per ton of finished steel decreased compared to the prior year period, principally driven by lower input costs for key consumables and reduced freight rates which more than offset costs related to the operational start-up of Arizona 2 and a planned outage at CMC's Steel Alabama merchant bar mill.

North America shipment volumes of finished steel, which include steel products and downstream products, increased 2% year-over-year. The average selling price for steel products decreased $172 per ton compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, while the cost of scrap utilized declined $49 per ton, resulting in a year-over-year decrease in steel products margin over scrap of $123 per ton. The average selling price for downstream products increased $81 per ton from the prior year period.

Europe end market conditions weakened during the quarter, as Polish construction activity decelerated and industrial production across Central Europe remained muted. Against this backdrop of tepid demand, average selling price decreased $206 per ton from the fourth quarter of the prior year, while scrap costs decreased by $37 per ton, leading to metal margin erosion. The Europe segment reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $25.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $64.1 million in the prior year period. In addition to metal margin compression, the decline in profitability was also impacted by a 9% decrease in shipment volumes compared to the prior year period, which reduced fixed cost leverage. CMC reduced production by approximately 25% compared to the prior year period to align inventory with current demand conditions.

Outlook

Mr. Matt said, "We expect first quarter consolidated financial performance to remain strong by historical standards, but decline from the fourth quarter as a result of seasonally lower shipments, steel product margin compression in North America, and the continuation of challenging market conditions in Europe . During the first quarter, we anticipate that our Europe operations will receive approximately $60 million from two large government rebate programs. The first is an annual CO2 credit estimated at $25 million, up from the $9.5 million received last year. The second is structured as a reimbursement by the Polish government for elevated energy costs incurred during the European energy crisis. Proceeds from this program are expected to be $35 million, and are calculated based on the magnitude of energy cost inflation in calendar year 2023 relative to the prior year baseline. These rebates are expected to drive a sequential improvement in Europe segment adjusted EBITDA."

Conference Call

CMC invites you to listen to a live broadcast of its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 conference call today, Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET . Barbara R. Smith, Executive Chairman of the Board; Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Lawrence, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. The call is accessible via our website at www.cmc.com. In the event you are unable to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on our website on the next business day. Financial and statistical information presented in the broadcast are located on CMC's website under "Investors."

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, we offer products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation and transmission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to general economic conditions, key macro-economic drivers that impact our business, the effects of ongoing trade actions, the effects of continued pressure on the liquidity of our customers, potential synergies and organic growth provided by acquisitions and strategic investments, demand for our products, shipment volumes, metal margins, the ability to operate our steel mills at full capacity, future availability and cost of supplies of raw materials and energy for our operations, share repurchases, legal proceedings, construction activity, international trade, the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, capital expenditures, tax credits, our liquidity and our ability to satisfy future liquidity requirements, estimated contractual obligations, the expected capabilities and benefits of new facilities, the timeline for execution of our growth plan and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The statements in this release that are not historical statements, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by phrases such as we or our management "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "future," "intends," "may," "plans to," "ought," "could," "will," "should," "likely," "appears," "projects," "forecasts," "outlook" or other similar words or phrases, as well as by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and beliefs as of the time this news release was prepared. Although we believe that our expectations are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, new information or circumstances or any other changes. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022, and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as the following: changes in economic conditions which affect demand for our products or construction activity generally, and the impact of such changes on the highly cyclical steel industry; rapid and significant changes in the price of metals, potentially impairing our inventory values due to declines in commodity prices or reducing the profitability of our downstream contracts due to rising commodity pricing; excess capacity in our industry, particularly in China, and product availability from competing steel mills and other steel suppliers including import quantities and pricing; the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the global economy, inflation, energy supplies and raw materials; increased attention to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters, including any targets or other ESG or environmental justice initiatives; operating and startup risks, as well as market risks associated with the commissioning of new projects could prevent us from realizing anticipated benefits and could result in a loss of all or a substantial part of our investments; impacts from global public health crises on the economy, demand for our products, global supply chain and on our operations; compliance with and changes in existing and future laws, regulations and other legal requirements and judicial decisions that govern our business, including increased environmental regulations associated with climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; involvement in various environmental matters that may result in fines, penalties or judgments; evolving remediation technology, changing regulations, possible third-party contributions, the inherent uncertainties of the estimation process and other factors that may impact amounts accrued for environmental liabilities; potential limitations in our or our customers' abilities to access credit and non-compliance with their contractual obligations, including payment obligations; activity in repurchasing shares of our common stock under our share repurchase program; financial and non-financial covenants and restrictions on the operation of our business contained in agreements governing our debt; our ability to successfully identify, consummate and integrate acquisitions and realize any or all of the anticipated synergies or other benefits of acquisitions; the effects that acquisitions may have on our financial leverage; risks associated with acquisitions generally, such as the inability to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required approvals under applicable antitrust legislation and other regulatory and third-party consents and approvals; lower than expected future levels of revenues and higher than expected future costs; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; the impact of goodwill or other indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment charges; the impact of long-lived asset impairment charges; currency fluctuations; global factors, such as trade measures, military conflicts and political uncertainties, including changes to current trade regulations, such as Section 232 trade tariffs and quotas, tax legislation and other regulations which might adversely impact our business; availability and pricing of electricity, electrodes and natural gas for mill operations; our ability to hire and retain key executives and other employees;our ability to successfully execute leadership transitions; competition from other materials or from competitors that have a lower cost structure or access to greater financial resources; information technology interruptions and breaches in security; our ability to make necessary capital expenditures; availability and pricing of raw materials and other items over which we exert little influence, including scrap metal, energy and insurance; unexpected equipment failures; losses or limited potential gains due to hedging transactions; litigation claims and settlements, court decisions, regulatory rulings and legal compliance risks; risk of injury or death to employees, customers or other visitors to our operations; and civil unrest, protests and riots.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended


Year Ended

(in thousands, except per ton amounts)


8/31/2023


5/31/2023


2/28/2023


11/30/2022


8/31/2022


8/31/2023


8/31/2022

North America















Net sales


$ 1,901,653


$ 1,987,535


$ 1,640,933


$ 1,816,899


$ 1,997,636


$ 7,347,020


$ 7,298,632

Adjusted EBITDA


375,312


402,175


299,311


377,956


370,516


1,454,754


1,553,858
















External tons shipped















Raw materials


344


409


321


316


359


1,390


1,375

Rebar


542


539


425


461


451


1,967


1,805

Merchant bar and other


216


248


236


243


249


943


1,025

Steel products


758


787


661


704


700


2,910


2,830

Downstream products


391


382


311


382


432


1,466


1,558
















Average selling price per ton















Raw materials


$ 838


$ 833


$ 868


$ 824


$ 950


$ 840


$ 1,073

Steel products


932


979


985


1,020


1,104


978


1,060

Downstream products


1,429


1,452


1,418


1,399


1,348


1,426


1,217
















Cost of raw materials per ton


$ 606


$ 619


$ 639


$ 598


$ 717


$ 615


$ 807

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton


$ 338


$ 384


$ 346


$ 325


$ 387


$ 349


$ 431
















Steel products metal margin per ton


$ 594


$ 595


$ 639


$ 695


$ 717


$ 629


$ 629































Europe















Net sales


$ 301,264


$ 353,294


$ 355,633


$ 406,513


$ 412,264


$ 1,416,704


$ 1,621,642

Adjusted EBITDA


(25,719)


9,618


12,949


64,505


64,096


61,353


346,051
















External tons shipped















Rebar


151


146


183


204


177


684


622

Merchant bar and other


238


283


253


269


251


1,043


1,097

Steel products


389


429


436


473


428


1,727


1,719
















Average selling price per ton















Steel products


$ 682


$ 753


$ 756


$ 792


$ 888


$ 749


$ 896
















Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton


$ 398


$ 427


$ 389


$ 366


$ 435


$ 395


$ 463
















Steel products metal margin per ton


$ 284


$ 326


$ 367


$ 426


$ 453


$ 354


$ 433

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended


Year Ended

(in thousands)


8/31/2023


5/31/2023


2/28/2023


11/30/2022


8/31/2022


8/31/2023


8/31/2022

Net sales















North America


$ 1,901,653


$ 1,987,535


$ 1,640,933


$ 1,816,899


$ 1,997,636


$ 7,347,020


$ 7,298,632

Europe


301,264


353,294


355,633


406,513


412,264


1,416,704


1,621,642

Corporate and Other


6,311


4,160


21,437


3,901


(2,835)


35,809


(6,793)

Total net sales


$ 2,209,228


$ 2,344,989


$ 2,018,003


$ 2,227,313


$ 2,407,065


$ 8,799,533


$ 8,913,481
















Adjusted EBITDA















North America


$ 375,312


$ 402,175


$ 299,311


$ 377,956


$ 370,516


$ 1,454,754


$ 1,553,858

Europe


(25,719)


9,618


12,949


64,505


64,096


61,353


346,051

Corporate and Other


(38,390)


(37,715)


(15,573)


(39,725)


(32,227)


(131,403)


(154,103)

Total adjusted EBITDA


$ 311,203


$ 374,078


$ 296,687


$ 402,736


$ 402,385


$ 1,384,704


$ 1,745,806

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended August 31,


Year Ended August 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Net sales

$ 2,209,228


$ 2,407,065


$ 8,799,533


$ 8,913,481

Costs and operating expenses (income):








Cost of goods sold

1,784,142


1,899,251


6,987,618


7,057,085

Selling, general and administrative expenses

174,032


153,826


643,535


544,984

Interest expense

8,259


14,230


40,127


50,709

Asset impairments

3,734


453


3,780


4,926

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

1,152


684


2,327


(275,422)

Loss on debt extinguishment

1


-


179


16,052

Net costs and operating expenses

1,971,320


2,068,444


7,677,566


7,398,334

Earnings before income taxes

237,908


338,621


1,121,967


1,515,147

Income taxes

53,742


49,991


262,207


297,885

Net earnings

$ 184,166


$ 288,630


$ 859,760


$ 1,217,262









Earnings per share:








Basic

$ 1.58


$ 2.43


$ 7.34


$ 10.09

Diluted

1.56


2.40


7.25


9.95









Cash dividends per share

$ 0.16


$ 0.14


$ 0.64


$ 0.56

Average basic shares outstanding

116,725,241


118,780,227


117,077,703


120,648,090

Average diluted shares outstanding

118,218,222


120,457,370


118,606,271


122,372,386

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)


August 31, 2023


August 31, 2022

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 592,332


$ 672,596

Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,135 and $4,990)


1,240,217


1,358,907

Inventories


1,035,582


1,169,696

Prepaid and other current assets


276,024


240,269

Total current assets


3,144,155


3,441,468

Property, plant and equipment:





Land


160,067


155,237

Buildings and improvements


1,071,102


799,715

Equipment


3,089,007


2,440,910

Construction in process


213,651


489,031



4,533,827


3,884,893

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization


(2,124,467)


(1,974,022)

Property, plant and equipment, net


2,409,360


1,910,871

Intangible assets, net


259,161


257,409

Goodwill


385,821


249,009

Other noncurrent assets


440,597


378,270

Total assets


$ 6,639,094


$ 6,237,027

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 364,390


$ 428,055

Accrued expenses and other payables


438,811


540,136

Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings


40,513


388,796

Total current liabilities


843,714


1,356,987

Deferred income taxes


306,801


250,302

Other noncurrent liabilities


253,181


230,060

Long-term debt


1,114,284


1,113,249

Total liabilities


2,517,980


2,950,598

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 116,515,427 and 117,496,053 shares


1,290


1,290

Additional paid-in capital


394,672


382,767

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(3,778)


(114,451)

Retained earnings


4,097,262


3,312,438

Less treasury stock, 12,545,237 and 11,564,611 shares at cost


(368,573)


(295,847)

Stockholders' equity


4,120,873


3,286,197

Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests


241


232

Total stockholders' equity


4,121,114


3,286,429

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 6,639,094


$ 6,237,027

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Year Ended August 31,

(in thousands)


2023


2022

Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:





Net earnings


$ 859,760


$ 1,217,262

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


218,830


175,024

Stock-based compensation


60,529


46,978

Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes


51,919


86,175

Write-down of inventory


11,286


464

Asset impairments


3,780


4,926

Net loss (gain) on sales of assets


2,327


(275,422)

Loss on debt extinguishment


179


16,052

Other


4,471


2,089

Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transaction


(17,659)


-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable


175,102


(257,607)

Inventories


177,024


(255,175)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other payables


(174,120)


3,899

Other operating assets and liabilities


(29,325)


(64,356)

Net cash flows from operating activities


1,344,103


700,309

Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:





Capital expenditures


(606,665)


(449,988)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired


(234,717)


(552,449)

Proceeds from government grants related to property, plant and equipment


5,000


-

Proceeds from insurance


2,456


3,081

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment and other


1,006


315,148

Other


(2,307)


(507)

Net cash flows used by investing activities


(835,227)


(684,715)

Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net


-


743,391

Repayments of long-term debt


(389,756)


(328,594)

Debt issuance costs


(1,800)


(3,064)

Debt extinguishment costs


(97)


(13,642)

Proceeds from accounts receivable facilities


330,061


440,236

Repayments under accounts receivable facilities


(349,015)


(433,936)

Treasury stock acquired


(101,406)


(161,880)

Tax withholdings related to share settlements, net of purchase plans


(12,539)


(9,457)

Dividends


(74,936)


(67,749)

Contribution from non-controlling interest


9


-

Net cash flows from (used by) financing activities


(599,479)


165,305

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash


7,077


(2,785)

Increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents


(83,526)


178,114

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


679,243


501,129

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$ 595,717


$ 679,243






Supplemental information:





Cash paid for income taxes


$ 199,883


$ 229,316

Cash paid for interest


64,431


47,329






Noncash activities:





Liabilities related to additions of property, plant and equipment


$ 31,379


$ 55,648






Cash and cash equivalents


$ 592,332


$ 672,596

Restricted cash


3,385


6,647

Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents


$ 595,717


$ 679,243

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA, core EBITDA and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings on a diluted per share basis.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the most directly comparable measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to management, investors, analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as they allow: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our underlying business operational performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and set target benchmarks for annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans.

A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA and core EBITDA is provided below:


Three Months Ended


Year Ended

(in thousands)

8/31/2023


5/31/2023


2/28/2023


11/30/2022


8/31/2022


8/31/2023


8/31/2022

Net earnings

$ 184,166


$ 233,971


$ 179,849


$ 261,774


$ 288,630


$ 859,760


$ 1,217,262

Interest expense

8,259


8,878


9,945


13,045


14,230


40,127


50,709

Income taxes

53,742


76,099


55,641


76,725


49,991


262,207


297,885

Depreciation and amortization

61,302


55,129


51,216


51,183


49,081


218,830


175,024

Asset impairments

3,734


1


36


9


453


3,780


4,926

Adjusted EBITDA

311,203


374,078


296,687


402,736


402,385


1,384,704


1,745,806

Non-cash equity compensation

16,529


10,376


16,949


16,675


9,122


60,529


46,978

Mill operational commissioning costs(1)

12,297


7,264


6,811


5,574


-


31,946


-

Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transaction

-


-


(17,659)


-


-


(17,659)


-

Acquisition and integration related costs and other

-


-


-


-


1,008


-


8,651

Purchase accounting effect on inventory

-


-


-


-


6,506


-


8,675

Gain on sale of assets

-


-


-


-


-


-


(273,315)

Loss on debt extinguishment

-


-


-


-


-


-


16,052

Core EBITDA

$ 340,029


$ 391,718


$ 302,788


$ 424,985


$ 419,021


$ 1,459,520


$ 1,552,847

___________________

(1) Net of depreciation.

A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted earnings is provided below:


Three Months Ended


Year Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

8/31/2023


5/31/2023


2/28/2023


11/30/2022


8/31/2022


8/31/2023


8/31/2022

Net earnings

$ 184,166


$ 233,971


$ 179,849


$ 261,774


$ 288,630


$ 859,760


$ 1,217,262

Asset impairments

3,734


1


36


9


453


3,780


4,926

Mill operational commissioning costs

16,131


7,287


6,825


5,584


-


35,827


-

Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transaction

-


-


(17,659)


-


-


(17,659)


-

Acquisition and integration related costs and other

-


-


-


-


1,008


-


8,651

Purchase accounting effect on inventory

-


-


-


-


6,506


-


8,675

Gain on sale of assets

-


-


-


-


-


-


(273,315)

Loss on debt extinguishment

-


-


-


-


-


-


16,052

Total adjustments (pre-tax)

$ 19,865


$ 7,288


$ (10,798)


$ 5,593


$ 7,967


$ 21,948


$ (235,011)















Tax items














International restructuring

-


-


-


-


-


-


(36,237)

Related tax effects on adjustments

(4,172)


(1,530)


2,268


(1,175)


(1,673)


(4,609)


55,859

Total tax items

(4,172)


(1,530)


2,268


(1,175)


(1,673)


(4,609)


19,622

Adjusted earnings

$ 199,859


$ 239,729


$ 171,319


$ 266,192


$ 294,924


$ 877,099


$ 1,001,873

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 1.56


$ 1.98


$ 1.51


$ 2.20


$ 2.40


$ 7.25


$ 9.95

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$ 1.69


$ 2.02


$ 1.44


$ 2.24


$ 2.45


$ 7.40


$ 8.19

SOURCE CMC

© 2023 PR Newswire
