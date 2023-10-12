FORE Biotherapeutics today announced the acceptance of an abstract on new nonclinical data related to plixorafenib (FORE8394), the company's novel, investigational, small-molecule, next-generation, orally available selective inhibitor of BRAF alterations at the 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference, taking place October 11-14, 2023, in Boston and virtually. The data set presented in the poster shows improved drug activity for both V600 and non-V600 BRAF alternations from other pan-RAF and BRAF inhibitors.

Poster

Abstract number: A095

Title: The paradox-breaker BRAF inhibitor plixorafenib (FORE8394) efficiently inhibits non-V600 mutations and fusions

Presentation Session Date/Time: Oct 12, 2023, 12:30-4 p.m. Poster Session

About plixorafenib (FORE8394)

Plixorafenib is an investigational, novel, small-molecule, next-generation, orally available selective inhibitor of mutated BRAF. It was designed to target a wide range of BRAF mutations while sparing wild-type forms of RAF. Preclinical studies and clinical trials have shown that its unique mechanism of action effectively inhibits not only the constitutively active BRAFV600 monomers targeted by first-generation RAF inhibitors but also disrupts constitutively active dimeric BRAF class 2 mutants, fusions, splice variants and others. Unlike first-generation RAF inhibitors, plixorafenib does not induce paradoxical activation of the RAF/MEK/ERK pathway. As a "paradox breaker," plixorafenib could therefore treat acquired resistance to current RAF inhibitors and, more generally, yield improved safety and more durable efficacy than first-generation RAF inhibitors. The company previously announced interim data from the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating plixorafenib in patients with advanced solid tumors (including brain and spinal cord tumors) with activating BRAF alterations, providing evidence of durable anti-tumor activity in patients with BRAF-mutated cancers. The data were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) in September 2022 and ASCO 2023.

About Fore Biotherapeutics

Fore Bio is a precision oncology company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that provide a better outcome for cancer patients. Its lead asset plixorafenib (FORE8394) is a Class 1/V600 and 2 BRAF inhibitor with demonstrated clinical safety and early efficacy signals in an ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial. Leveraging a proprietary functional genomics platform that can screen a wide range of known mutations for cancer-driving genes, the Fore Bio Research Development team is optimizing drug development by identifying existing compounds with known clinical profiles and a clear path through clinical development to advance new medicines for patients without treatment options. For more information, please visit www.fore.bio or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

