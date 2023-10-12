Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Resouro Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAU) (FSE: BU9) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City. Christopher Eager, President & CEO of Resouro Gold Inc. will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 45 mining companies and more than 200 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on October 23-24.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment New York can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q024hQ-70

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Resouro Gold Inc.

Resouro is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Project in Minas Gerais and the Novo Mundo Gold Project in Mato Grosso. The Company's flagship Tiros Rare Earths and Titanium Project in Minas Gerais consists of 11 mineral concessions totalling 117 sq km and has a non-JORC resource of 630 Mt at average grades of 3,350 ppm of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) and 12.4% Titanium Dioxide (TiO2). Initial auger drilling by Resouro returned high-grade, near-surface intercepts of up to 11 m of 7,197 ppm TREO and 20.56% TiO2. Resouro is currently completing a 12,000-metre Reverse Circulation aircore drilling program and an Auger drill program with 23 holes already drilled.

For additional Information, please contact:

Resouro Gold Inc.

Nicholas Konkin

Investor Relations

416-642-1807

nick@grovecorp.ca

www.resouro.com