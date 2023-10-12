Safereum20: Safereum2.0 Cryptocurrency Project Starts Presale on October 14

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Safereum2.0, a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project, has announced its presale start date which is set to be on October 14, 2023. Safereum2.0 is set to rekindle decentralization and greatness in the cryptocurrency space, all while maintaining safety and security as the utmost priority.

In recent developments, Safereum2.0 has successfully passed stringent security measures, including SAFU (Secure Asset Fund for Users) audits and Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures to bolster the level of safety for its community. The project boasts a talented and experienced team that is dedicated to the success of Safereum2.0. With a commitment to proactive marketing strategies, Safereum2.0 is poised to make a lasting impact in the cryptocurrency world.

The project has garnered the support of top-tier influencers and key opinion leaders (KOLs) to boost its visibility and credibility. Safereum2.0 has already captured the attention of over 300 enthusiastic callers in the crypto space. The project will keep trending on major platforms such as CoinMarketCap (CMC), AVE, and DEXTools.

Safereum 2.0 has introduced a low tax structure of 3% for trading, making it more accessible for enthusiasts. Holders of Safereum2.0 will receive a 2% reflection on their holdings. The liquidity pool (LP) will be locked for a period of one year, ensuring the stability and security of the project. The contract ownership (CA) has been renounced, emphasizing decentralization.

The project will be featured in press releases on various centralized exchanges (CEX). Safereum2.0 is making its way into mainstream press releases, garnering attention beyond the crypto community.

Token Details:

Token Name: Safereum2.0

Token Symbol: SAFEREUM2.0

Token Decimals: 9

Token Address: https://etherscan.io/address/0x4927a85352320Ce0dcebf9aaacD4ee83B63ecB33

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000 SAFEREUM2.0

Tokens For Presale: 370,000,000,000 SAFEREUM2.0

Tokens For Liquidity: 126,910,000,000 SAFEREUM2.0

Initial Market Cap (estimate): $2,147

Soft Cap: 1 ETH

Presale Details:

Presale Start Time: October 14, 2023, 13:00 (UTC)

Presale End Time: October 16, 2023, 13:00 (UTC)

Presale Address: https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/0x4d2F1c2D548781225a4370368A18b32273D8C804?chain=ETH

Listing On: Uniswap

Liquidity and Buyback:

Buyback Percent: 25% of ICO raised.

Liquidity Percent: 35% of ICO raised.

Liquidity Lockup Time: 365 days after the pool ends

Safereum2.0 is inviting all cryptocurrency enthusiasts to participate in the upcoming presale and be part of this exciting journey to restore decentralization and greatness to meme coins.

For more information and to participate, media inquiries, and further details, please contact on

Presale | Website | Twitter | Telegram | Email

About Safereum2.0:

Safereum2.0 is a forward-thinking cryptocurrency project that focuses on creating a decentralized and secure environment for the meme coin community. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to proactive marketing, Safereum2.0 aims to redefine the cryptocurrency landscape.

Media Contact

Company name: Safereum20.io

Email: info@safereum20.io

Website: https://safereum20.io

Contact person full name: Vita Lee

City: Central

State: Hong Kong

Country: Hong Kong

SOURCE: Safereum20

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792309/safereum20-cryptocurrency-project-starts-presale-on-october-14