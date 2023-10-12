Anzeige
12.10.2023 | 13:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Studentbostäder i Norden AB (526/23)

With effect from October 13, 2023, the subscription rights in Studentbostäder i
Norden AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including October 24, 2023. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   STUDBO TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020996551              
Order book ID:  308037                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from October 13, 2023, the paid subscription shares in
Studentbostäder i Norden AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth
Market. Trading will continue until and including November 10, 2023. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   STUDBO BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020996569              
Order book ID:  308036                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
