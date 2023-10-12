Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Studentbostäder i Norden AB (526/23)

With effect from October 13, 2023, the subscription rights in Studentbostäder i Norden AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 24, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: STUDBO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020996551 Order book ID: 308037 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 13, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Studentbostäder i Norden AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including November 10, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: STUDBO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020996569 Order book ID: 308036 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB