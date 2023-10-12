Adcore Inc.: Adcore Welcomes Amit Konforty as New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced that Mr. Amit Konforty, CPA, currently serving as Adcore's Director of Finance, has been promoted to be the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective November 11, 2023. Mr. Konforty will replace Mr. Sadot who has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective November 10, 2023 and will depart the Company.

Mr. Konforty is a seasoned Certified Public Accountant with over a decade of experience collaborating with diverse companies. He joined Adcore almost a year and a half ago, initially serving as the Company's Controller. Mr. Konforty has since advanced to his current role as Director of Finance. Prior to joining Adcore, Mr. Konforty held the position of Director of Finance at El-Al Israel Airways Ltd.

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore, remarked, "We are delighted to announce the elevation of Amit Konforty to the role of Adcore's Chief Financial Officer. Amit's deep expertise and familiarity with our financial processes will ensure a seamless transition. He will collaborate closely with our current Chief Financial Officer, Yatir Sadot, over the coming weeks to make this transition as smooth as possible. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Sadot for his invaluable contributions and wish him every success in his future endeavors."

Update on the Company's Israeli Business Operations

Adcore expresses its deep sadness regarding the ongoing tragic events in Israel over the past week. Adcore's thoughts are with the victims of terror and their loved ones during this distressing time. Adcore remains committed to supporting its employees and ensuring their well-being and safety. The Company reassures that its business operations in Israel are stable and ongoing. The Company is grateful for the support and confidence that its partners and stakeholders continue to show in Adcore during these challenging times.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing and online learning technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Adcore also runs Amphy, the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. Learners can choose from thousands of classes across hundreds of categories to grow their passions, skills and expand their children's learning opportunities. Instructors on the Amphy platform join a vibrant virtual teacher community that promotes and supports their success through enrichment seminars, marketing and advertising, and a suite of tools that allow them to run their classes hassle-free and focus on their students. Amphy students gain access to high-quality, personalized classes that are accessible 24/7, while joining a growing community of lifelong learners.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit?https://www.adcore.com/investors/ , https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn. For more information about Amphy please visit ?https://www.amphy.com/ and https://blog.amphy.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn,?Facebook,?Instagram and YouTube.

