Lithium South Development Corporation: Lithium South Announces Appointment of Gordon Neal as a Director

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon Neal as a director of the Company, effective October 6, 2023.

Gordon Neal obtained his Bachelor of Science from Dalhousie University in 1978. Since December 2021, he has served as the CEO and a director of Tincorp Metals Inc. where he oversees the company's exploration and development programs, capital markets, environmental and social responsibility, corporate development, and team building. Mr. Neal is focused on asset growth, strengthening corporate foundations and value accretion. Prior to his appointment at Tincorp Metals Inc., Mr. Neal served as the President of New Pacific Metals Corp. from 2017-2021, as the Vice President of Corporate Development of Silvercorp Metals Inc. from 2016 to 2017 and as Vice President of Corporate Development of MAG Silver Corp. from 2004 to 2013.

Mr. Neal has also been elected as the President of the Dalhousie University Student Union, the Dalhousie Board of Governors, and the Dalhousie Senate and the chair of Viola Desmond Chair in Social Justice for Cape Breton University.

About Lithium South

Lithium South (LIS) owns 100% of the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project) located in Salta and Catamarca Provinces, Argentina, the heart of the lithium triangle. The Hombre Muerto Salar has a history of lithium production, with Livent Corporation in operation for over twenty-five years, in an area just south of the HMN Li Project. The HMN Li Project is surrounded by a US$4 billion lithium development under construction by POSCO (Korea) and the Sal de Vida Project under development by Allkem. LIS has delineated a NI 43-101 compliant 1,583,100 tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) resource on the Alba Sabrina, Natalia Maria, and Tramo, claim blocks, three of five non-contiguous blocks that make up the HMN Li Project. Pumping /production well installation is now underway along with evaporation testing. LIS is now transitioning from being a lithium explorer to becoming a lithium developer.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk

President and Chief Executive Officer

Investors / Shareholders call 1-855-415-8100 / website: www.lithiumsouth.com

