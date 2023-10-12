Lakera Launches to Activate the World's Most Advanced AI-based Threat Intelligence and Secure AI in the Enterprise

Lakera empowers developers with 30 million+ AI attack data points to instantly secure generative AI applications in the enterprise

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 12, 2023a leading AI security company also renowned for the viral Gandalf AI game played by over half a million users, formally launched today, enabling developers to instantly secure generative AI applications in the enterprise. Developers have long turned to Lakera for expertise in building and deploying secure AI systems, and now, with the industry's leading AI-based threat intelligence at their disposal, Lakera empowers them to swiftly secure the generative AI applications they're creating. Lakera's customer base spans Fortune 500 companies, leading LLM providers like Cohere, plus startups and scaleups integrating LLMs into their systems.

"When you build AI for airplanes and healthcare, high security standards become baked into everything you do. For AI to reach its full potential, we need these same high standards applied in the enterprise," said David Haber, Founder and CEO of Lakera. "Developers have a huge role to play in the AI era. AI security has to be incorporated into the development lifecycle. Enterprise developers need an intelligent compute layer embedded in AI applications to ensure protection over time. That's what Lakera delivers."

After a decade developing machine learning systems for aerospace and healthcare, Lakera co-founders David Haber, Matthias Kraft and Mateo Rojas-Carulla saw the rapid rise of LLMs and knew existing enterprise security solutions would not accommodate the unique needs of AI. They launched Lakera to fill this gap. In August 2023, Lakera released the beta version of its latest product, Lakera Guard, to meet the urgent demand for a solution that protected LLMs in production. Lakera Guard has since equipped thousands of developers globally to initiate the secure development of AI applications.

Lakera Guard is powered by a proprietary database that combines crowdsourced insights from Gandalf , Lakera's viral AI education game, with open source databases and its own dedicated research. Lakera's database has amassed nearly 30 million attack data points and is growing by 100k+ entries every day. Lakera Guard empowers developers to activate this vulnerability data with one line of code, instantly embedding a security layer into AI applications in production.

"AI presents security risks unlike anything we've seen before. Every organization looking to leverage AI will have to navigate this new threat landscape," said Harald Nieder, General Partner at Redalpine, Lakera's lead investor. "This is one of the most experienced teams in AI with a treasure trove of vulnerability data. Their developer-first approach provides the missing link for all enterprises to deploy AI models with confidence."

Lakera Guard is LLM-agnostic and currently focuses on securing Q&A use cases by protecting against prompt injections (including jailbreaks, escape characters, role play and system prompt leakage), PII detection and masking, content moderation, and hallucinations. Additional use cases, including support for autonomous LLM agents, are expected in the coming months.

"As enterprises are quickly establishing their generative AI stacks, we aim to be the go-to-choice for all things security across the organization," adds David Haber. "From developers to CISOs, it's important that all stakeholders are empowered to integrate AI without the risks."

Lakera raised $10 million in financing earlier this year led by Redalpine . Additional investors Fly Ventures , and Inovia Capital , and angels including the co-founders of Snyk, the CISO at Palo Alto Networks, a SVP at Datadog, and the former CEO at Hybris. To try out Lakera Guard today for free, click here . For more information on Lakera, visit Lakera.ai.

About Lakera

Lakera is the first and only Developer-First AI Security Platform. Lakera empowers developers with the world's largest AI vulnerability database to accelerate the secure development of AI products. Lakera works with any AI model or modality and instantly provides enterprise-grade security for AI applications. With Lakera, developers build with conviction and unleash the full potential of AI. To learn more about Lakera, visit www.lakera.ai .

About Redalpine

Redalpine is the Swiss venture capital firm that empowers GameChangers. Founded in 2006, Redalpine brings together financial investment, operational expertise, and a vast international network to help ambitious entrepreneurs transform their vision into a reality. With over €1bn in assets under management and a disciplined, sector-agnostic investment strategy, the firm has backed some of Europe's most disruptive companies, including N26, Taxfix, Inkitt, 9fin, Carvolution, Zenjob, vivenu, and Umiami. Redalpine has over 85 companies in its portfolio and invests Europe-wide from its offices in Zurich and Berlin.