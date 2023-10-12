Annual Awards Honor WorkJam Customers and Partners Making a Difference

WorkJam, the world's leading digital frontline workplace, announced the winners of its Jammy Awards yesterday at its annual WorkJam Days customer and partner conference, held at the Arizona Biltmore, a Hilton property, in Phoenix, Arizona. The Jammy Awards honor WorkJam customers and partners across industries and geographic regions that have made extraordinary efforts to positively impact their frontline employee experience.

"We are excited to announce the winners of our annual Jammy Awards, which highlight the extraordinary efforts WorkJam customers and partners have made to empower and improve the daily lives of their frontline employees," said Steven Kramer, CEO of WorkJam. "This year's honorees give voice to a vital community of frontline workers and provide them with digital tools that increase their overall workplace happiness and satisfaction while improving their productivity, engagement, and career development and upskilling opportunities."

The 2023 WorkJam Jammy Award winners are:

Customer Awards

Aramark: Innovation Award

Innovation Award Half Price Books: Digital Transformation Award

Digital Transformation Award Priceline: Employee First Award

Employee First Award Shell Malaysia: Diversity, Equity Inclusion Award

Diversity, Equity Inclusion Award Target Australia's Jeremy Sadek, Activity Planning Execution Manager: WorkJam Hero Award

WorkJam Hero Award TJX Europe: Frontline Engagement Award

Frontline Engagement Award Unifi: Digital Workplace Impact Award

Partner Awards

delaPlex: Services Partner of the Year

Services Partner of the Year Qualtrics: Technology Partner of the Year

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world's leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionize the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in over 45 languages with inline translations, the app helps organizations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration. In 2023, WorkJam was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

To learn more, visit WorkJam.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231012039763/en/

Contacts:

Felicia Kane

Berns Communications Group

fkane@bcg-pr.com