Whirlpool Corporation Named a 2023 Top Company for Executive Women by Seramount

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation was recently named to the 2023 Seramount Top Companies for Executive Women list. The award recognizes the company for its inclusive hiring practices and significant progress in culture and commitment. Seramount's list identifies the top workplaces for women advancing through the corporate ranks. It celebrates companies that champion women's advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, support programs, and flexibility programs.

"We champion the advancement of women by taking meaningful action to embed inclusion and belonging throughout our organization," said Carey Martin, executive vice president and chief human resource officer. "We have continuously worked to create a culture where every person is welcome, respected, valued and heard and are proud of the recognition received by Seramount again this year."

For 111 years, Whirlpool Corp. has been committed to supporting its employees, who embody the company's dedication to improve life at home. CEO and Chairman Marc Bitzer became a Catalyst CEO Champion for Change signatory in 2018, pledging to increase the Whirlpool Corp.'s female representation in executive and senior level positions and ensure accelerated inclusion of women, including women of color, in senior roles. Representation of women at the most senior levels has increased overall as a result of this focus.

"We believe that unique backgrounds and experiences enable innovation, which is critical to success," said Kim Kavala, senior director, inclusion and diversity. "We have multiple employee resource groups to further raise awareness for an inclusive culture, including the Whirlpool Women's Network, which empowers and engages women at all levels within the corporation and community."

As a result of these ongoing efforts, Whirlpool Corp. is regularly recognized as a leading company and has also received the following recognition in 2023: Forbes' list of Best Employers for Women in America, Seramount's Best Companies for Multicultural Women, TIME's list of World's Best Companies, Newsweek's list of World's Most Trustworthy Companies.

For this list, Seramount evaluates companies on every aspect of women's advancement, including succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender-pay parity, advancement and support programs and work-life programs. The application, based on 2022 data, tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many female employees take advantage of them, as well as how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors and at least 500 US employees.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792320/whirlpool-corporation-named-a-2023-top-company-for-executive-women-by-seramount