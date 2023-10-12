Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC PINK: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub ("Cubeler"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a strategic alliance agreement with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's ("CCC") SME Institute as a provider of value added products and services that SMEs can use to grow their businesses.

The SME Institute (https://www.smeinstitute.ca) was launched by the CCC to serve as a one-stop shop where businesses can find access to products and to services that are meant to help Canadian businesses prosper. It is a community of partners, mentors and peers who are committed to the collective success of Canadian SMEs.

Cubeler is prominently featured in the Marketplace section (https://www.smeinstitute.ca/marketplace) of the SME Institute's website, which serves as a directory and a gateway to recommended SME-focused offerings, such as those offered by Cubeler. Those visiting the Marketplace are now able to simply click on the provided link to visit the Cubeler website and register to become members of the platform. The Cubeler® Business Hub (https://www.cubeler.com) is an ecosystem built specifically for the benefit of SMEs. It offers products and services that are complementary to those offered by the SME Institute that business owners can access and use to help their businesses grow.

"We are proud to announce this important alliance with the CCC, which gives Cubeler the opportunity to have a prominent and privileged presence within the SME Institute," said Marc Pearson, VP, Global Channels and Alliances, at Cubeler. "We spent the past year cultivating our relationship with the CCC, which currently represents more than 400 chambers of commerce, 100 association members and more than 200,000 businesses from all sectors of the economy and from every part of the country. We believe today's announcement to be a big win for all Canadian SMEs and look forward to working closely with Canada's largest business network for the benefit of our collective members," added Mr. Pearson.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce (https://www.chamber.ca), is the undisputed champion and catalyst for the future of business success in Canada. From working with government on economy-friendly policy to providing services that inform commerce and enable trade, it gives each of its members insight into markets, competitors and trends, influence over the decisions and policies that drive business success and impact on business and economic performance.

"We are thrilled to include Cubeler in our network of partners at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's SME Institute. Our mission is to equip Canadian SMEs with the tools, resources, and support they need to successfully adapt, grow and thrive," expressed Priya Pandey, Executive Director of the SME Institute. "Cubeler's products and services will be a valuable addition to our marketplace platform, allowing us to work together and provide SMEs with the essential resources they need to succeed," added Mr. Pandey.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, includes Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to businesses and financial institutions through the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

