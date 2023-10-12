

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States has indicated that a second aircraft carrier will be placed in the Eastern Mediterranean 'if any actor hostile to Israel considers trying to escalate or widen the war in the Middle East.'



At a White House news conference, the National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and its strike group will be leaving for the European Command area of responsibility in the coming week. 'They will be going initially across the Atlantic and into the Mediterranean, where they will be available if needed.'



He made it clear that though 'no operational decision' has been made to deploy the war ship in the Eastern Med, 'she will be heading in that direction, her ships will be with her, and she certainly will be an available asset if needed.'



'The bottom line is, as I said, we're sending a loud and clear message: The United States is ready to take action should any actor hostile to Israel consider trying to escalate or widen this war,' the top U.S. security official told reporters.



The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group have already arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel military.



Kirby's warning comes at a time Israel is forced to open more war fronts.



The Lebanese militia Hezbollah fired missiles on an Israeli army post. Israel retaliated by shelling an area in southern Lebanon.



As the Middle East conflict entered sixth day, Israel stepped up its retaliatory attacks in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday that it is 'conducting a large-scale strike' on Hamas targets in the enclave.



The death toll increased to 1,354, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.



The casualties include hundreds of women and children.



An equal number of people in Israel lost their lives in attacks by Hamas. In addition, around 150 hostages are in the custody of the militants.



Kirby said 22 Americans lost their lives and 17 remain unaccounted for. 'We know that these numbers are likely to increase in the days ahead'.



Israel said it won't end the siege of Gaza unless Hamas release Israeli hostages that they are holding. 'No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter,' Energy Minister Israel Katz said.



Meanwhile, the Department of State raised the Travel Advisory Level for Israel and the West Bank to Level 3, which says, 'Reconsider Travel'.



The Travel Advisory for Gaza remains Level 4 - 'Do Not Travel.'



