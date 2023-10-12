

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer Price Inflation reports and the weekly Jobless Claims might influence investor sentiments on Thursday.



Asian shares finished moderately up, while European shares are trading higher. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up.



Investors are closely watching the developments in the Gaza Strip. Hamas and Israel continue to pound each other after the October 7 onslaught.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 111.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 14.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 47.00 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Wednesday's session near their best levels of the day. The Nasdaq advanced 96.83 points or 0.7 percent to 13,659.68, the S&P 500 climbed 18.71 points or 0.4 percent to 4,376.95 and the Dow rose 65.57 points or 0.2 percent to 33,804.87.



On the economic front, the Consumer Price Index or CPI for September will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.



The Jobless Claim for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 209K, while it was up 207K in the prior week.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 86 bcf. The Petroleum Status report will be published at 11.00 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 2.2 million barrels and the gasoline inventories were up 6.5 million barrels.



Five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities or TIPS auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.



Treasury Statement for September will be issued at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $85.5 billion. In the prior month, it was positive $89.3 billion.



The Fed Balance sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was up $7.956 trillion.



Asian stocks advanced on Thursday. Chinese markets were up. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.94 percent to 3,107.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.93 percent to 18,238.21.



Japanese shares rallied on Thursday. The Nikkei average rose 1.75 percent to 32,494.66.



The broader Topix index settled 1.50 percent higher at 2,342.49. Australian markets finished marginally higher.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 23.44 points or 0.33 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 73.61 points or 0.48 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 50.20 points or 0.66 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 11.13 points or 0.10 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is climbing 0.53 percent.



