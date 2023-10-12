American Resources Corporation to Participate at the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference

Live moderated webcast with Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer and Mark LaVerghetta, Vice President of Corporate Finance & Communications of American Resources Corporation on Tuesday, October 24th at 2:00 PM ET

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies LLC ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, today announced that Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer and Mark LaVerghetta, Vice President of Corporate Finance & Communications of American Resources Corporation will participate at the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

The "Ask the CEO" conference is intended to provide the investment community with access to ask their questions directly to management. Investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Questions can also be pre-submitted leading up to the event through virtualinvestorco.com/asktheceo-arec. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (www.americanresourcescorp.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies LLC

ReElement Technologies LLC, a majority-owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

