M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. and Reforme Group Form Major Critical Minerals Joint Venture

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTC PINK:MTWO), a Company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the U.S. government and U.S. free trade partners, has entered into a Joint Venture with Reforme Group, an Australian mining services, infrastructure, recycling, and renewables company, known for its specialized expertise in developing green and brownfield mining projects.

The Joint Venture's mission is to capitalize on their expertise in critical minerals following the historic May 2023 compact between the Australian and American Governments.

The Quadrangle Project aims to play a pivotal role in advancing the critical minerals supply chain and contributing to the global energy transformation. By leveraging their combined expertise and resources, the partners intend to establish a more sustainable and efficient critical minerals ecosystem that fully aligns with the objectives outlined in the United States-Australian Climate, Critical Minerals, and Clean Energy Transformation Compact. https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/05/20/australia-united-states-climate-critical-minerals-and-clean-energy-transformation-compact/

Benefiting from Reforme Group's proficiency in bringing challenging high-quality mineral assets to market and M2i Corp.'s strong business acumen in large and complex markets, The Quadrangle Project is poised to meet the production and distribution demands of critical minerals effectively.

The Quadrangle Project was born after nearly a year of research and business planning. The timing of the Governments' announcement enabled the two companies to accelerate the execution of their business plan.

Lieutenant General (Ret) Jeffrey W. Talley, CEO of M2i Corp., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The establishment of The Quadrangle Project represents a significant leap forward in meeting the critical minerals needs of our time. By combining our engineering and networking prowess with Reforme Group's mining expertise, we are well-positioned to make a lasting impact on the global energy landscape."

Anthony Short, Chairman of Reforme Group, said, "This partnership will create a more sustainable critical minerals supply chain and through our combined capabilities will more efficiently secure remote and stranded mineral assets which, in turn, achieves the objectives set forth by the Australian and American Governments. Reforme has a very strong track record of working with our Traditional Owners and team members to bring challenging mining projects to markets through a better understanding of working directly with local communities."

Both JV partners congratulated the United States and Australian Governments in signing the Critical Minerals Compact.

"This is a major milestone in ensuring a consistent, reliable and safe pipeline of critical minerals to meet each government's climate objectives," Talley and Short, jointly stated.

For additional information on The Quadrangle Project, please visit: www.thequadrangleproject.com

About Reforme Group

Reforme Group is an Australian mining services, infrastructure, recycling, and renewables company, known for its specialized expertise in developing green and brownfield mining projects. Their distinguished capability in end-to-end management of mine operations, processing, logistics, and off-take negotiations is a valuable asset to the partnership.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MTWO)

M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., is an engineering, research, and services firm that brings together people, technology, and solutions from across government, business, not-for-profits, and academia to provide access and availability to critical minerals and metals for the purpose of defense and economic security. We aim to address this compelling need dictated by the evolving global environment predicated in terms of technology, energy, defense, and climate. The Company's vision and purpose is to develop and execute a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the U.S. and its free trade partners and create a strategic mineral reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government. The reality is that the world outside of China faces a significant dearth of critical minerals necessary to fuel its reemergent manufacturing base. This supply problem leads to a very clear economic opportunity for the Company and others to develop these resources and supply this exploding demand over the next decade and beyond.

For more information, please visit: https://www.M2icorp.com

