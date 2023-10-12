

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended October 7 and consumer inflation data for September are due. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency recovered against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.0622 against the euro, 149.11 against the yen, 0.9012 against the franc and 1.2307 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



