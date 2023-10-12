Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q3 2023 results

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its third quarter 2023 results on 26 October 2023.

The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20231026_11/

Time and date: Thursday, 26 October 2023 at 15:00 CEST.

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CEST.

Media contact:

Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358,

email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.com

Investor contacts:

David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279,

email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/i/q3,c3225003 Q3

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-presentation-of-q3-2023-results-301954944.html