The Company is pleased to announce that its industry leading Education sector platform ("Hank EDU") continues to receive positive endorsements both from key associations and business partners as their respective customers are exposed to the Hank EDU platform:

Three new associations located in the mid-west and south-central USA have endorsed Hank and communicated Hank EDU's value proposition to all members;

Over 82 colleges serving over 525,000 students are receiving the latest wave of endorsements. This builds on the previous of endorsements from the Community Colleges of Appalachia Association consisting of 91 colleges servicing 220,000 students across 13 states;

Over 70 qualified additional education sector leads have been provided by a new payments partner in the sector; and

Hank EDU's initial school launch is a resounding success, and the school will be adding additional products early in the new year, including one-time and deferred tuition payment solutions.

"The Hank team continues to build significant momentum enhanced by multiple endorsements from key associations across the USA. Assisted by this industry validation, our sales team has built up a meaningful funnel and contract discussions are maturing nicely," said Michael Hilmer, Chairperson and CEO. He added, "Associations help schools set directions, find suppliers and navigate the marketplace for interesting and new products. Hank values these continued endorsements and referrals and looks forward to expediting onboarding of schools with the support of associations."

Hank Payments Corp (the Company or "Hank") is an emerging North American leader in the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market. The Hank platform modernizes budgets and payments for enterprises and consumers, and automates tedious functions that result in time and economic savings for platform users. The Hank technology stack provides for several vertical market applications of the technology, with features specific to channels and enterprise accounts ("Partners") that allow those Partners to operate new revenue streams, while modernizing legacy payments. The Company earns recurring transaction and licensing fees from consumers and enterprises and is active in several markets and geographies including Canada and the United States. For more information visit our website at www.hankpayments.com .

For more information regarding Hank Payments Corp., please contact: Jason Ewart, EVP Capital Markets, at 416-580-0721. For Investor Relations please contact ir@hankpayments.com and visit the Company's website at www.hankpayments.com .

