Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGCPF), a manufacturer of pristine graphene, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 19, 2023 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

CEO, Stuart Jara, will be presenting at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

The presentation will also be live-streamed at the following link.

About HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture high-purity graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange in 2021 and the OTCQB in 2023, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce graphene through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website: www.hydrograph.com. For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 19th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, networking and more.

Featured sectors include AI, Technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Energy.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

For further information:

Salisha Ilyas

Investor Relations

6472099200

salisha@targetir.com

Source: HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.