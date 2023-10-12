Veem Inc.: WooCommerce and Veem Partner to Extend B2B Payments to Merchants

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Veem, a leading global payments provider, announced its partnership with WooCommerce, the open-source e-commerce platform built on WordPress, to help streamline payables and receivables for e-commerce businesses globally. The Veem B2B extension is now available on the WooCommerce marketplace. This extension will enable businesses to seamlessly integrate payment collection into their checkout flow without paying any interchange fees. It will also enable businesses to manage their payables both domestically and internationally.

Veem's new extension on the WooCommerce platform will be the first of its kind, enabling businesses to accept payments online from customers and other businesses around the world. The Veem extension can be easily installed into any WordPress-hosted website, to provide buyers with flexible payment options and merchants with a convenient way to collect and send payments.

"WooCommerce merchants are looking for ways to digitize their processes for accounts payables and receivables," said Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem. "Through this partnership, merchants around the world would be able to easily collect against their larger-ticket sales as well as pay their suppliers and contractors globally."

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Veem to the Woo marketplace," offered Web Griebel, Head of Payment Partnerships for WooCommerce. "Veem will help our fast-growing B2B merchant segment manage receivables and payables more efficiently, all within the Woo dashboard."

About Veem

Trusted by more than 800,000 businesses in over 100 countries, Veem is the market leader in automating accounts payables and receivables for businesses. Started with the intention of simplifying business payments, Veem has revolutionized the way businesses pay and get paid around the world by empowering business owners, accountants, and finance professionals to take control of their payment processes. Veem levels the playing field by providing enterprise-level payment tools to small businesses. Designed with data security and privacy in mind, Veem adheres to strict compliance, privacy and data protection practices and holds all required federal and state licenses.

About WooCommerce

WooCommerce is the leading open-source, ecommerce platform, powering over four million online stores (StoreLeads.app, Sept 2023). Built on WordPress, WooCommerce empowers anyone, anywhere, to sell anything with truly unlimited extensibility, flexibility, and control over how they build and evolve their business. Launched in 2011 and acquired by Automattic in 2015, WooCommerce is a fully distributed company with employees based around the world.

