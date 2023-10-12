enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical to Participate at the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference

Live moderated webcast with Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical on Wednesday, October 25th at 12:00 PM ET

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, today announced that Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical, will participate at the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

The "Ask the CEO" conference is intended to provide the investment community with access to ask their questions directly to management. Investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Questions can also be pre-submitted leading up to the event through virtualinvestorco.com/asktheceo-nvno. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

With recent announcements including full enrollment in the VenoValve U.S. pivotal trial, a capital raise of $28 million (with the potential for an additional $74 million), and the expedited development plan for enVVe, the Company's non-surgical replacement venous valve, this is an opportune time to gain additional insight into the strategy behind these important corporate decisions and to receive answers to any unanswered questions.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the Events page of the Company's website (www.envveno.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). The Company is also developing a non-surgical, transcatheter based replacement venous valve for the treatment of deep venous CVI called enVVe. CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. Both the VenoValve and enVVe are designed to act as one-way valves, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. pivotal study and the company is currently waiting for regulatory approval to begin the TAVVE early feasibility study for enVVe.

