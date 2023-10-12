Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release the company's third quarter 2023 financial results after the close of market trading on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The company will also host a conference call to discuss those results at 5:00pm ET.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with other published materials.

In addition, the Company is providing the following statement from Dusan Senkypl, Interim CEO of Groupon:

"We have entered our peak season and everyone at Groupon is laser focused on delivering for our customers and merchant partners. In the last three quarters, we have rapidly transformed the Company by executing on over 100 initiatives that simplify our platform and improve our ability to execute. As I updated you last quarter, our financial results indicate the serious challenges our business faces. We have a lot of work to do and results will take time. At the same time, I'm confident that we will succeed in our transformation and we will lay the foundation for our long-term success."

"We continue to make progress on our plans to strengthen our financial foundation and have received several proposals for financing and sale of non-core assets that are currently under consideration. Although we haven't finalized our approach, I would like to reiterate my confidence that all or some combination of these plans will enable us to enhance our liquidity position. I look forward to sharing more about how our business is doing and our plans to enhance our financial flexibility at our upcoming earnings call."

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

