Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Wyld Networks TO4 and Wyld Networks TO5 (527/23)

At the request of Wyld Networks AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from October 13, 2023. Security name: Wyld Networks TO4 Short name: WYLD TO4 ISIN code: SE0020847929 Orderbook ID: 308034 Terms: - Each warrant of series TO4 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's shares on First North from March 28, 2024 to April 11, 2024. The subscription price cannot be less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 14.24 SEK. Subscr April 15, 2024 - April 29, 2024 iption perio d: Last April 24, 2024 tradi ng day: Security name: Wyld Networks TO5 Short name: WYLD TO5 ISIN code: SE0020847937 Orderbook ID: 308035 Terms: - Each warrant of series TO5 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's shares on First North from October 30, 2024 to November 12, 2024. The subscription price cannot be less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 16.61 SEK. Subscr November 14, 2024 - November 28, 2024 iption perio d: Last November 25, 2024 tradi ng day: For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB