Donnerstag, 12.10.2023
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
WKN: A3CTLR | ISIN: SE0015812516 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HW
Frankfurt
12.10.23
08:14 Uhr
0,729 Euro
-0,012
-1,62 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WYLD NETWORKS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WYLD NETWORKS AB 5-Tage-Chart
12.10.2023 | 15:10
140 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Wyld Networks TO4 and Wyld Networks TO5 (527/23)

At the request of Wyld Networks AB, equity rights will be traded on First North
as from October 13, 2023. 



Security name: Wyld Networks TO4
Short name:   WYLD TO4     
ISIN code:   SE0020847929   
Orderbook ID:  308034      

Terms:                                     
-    Each warrant of series TO4 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) 
     new share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price 
     equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the 
     company's shares on First North from March 28, 2024 to April 11, 2024. 
     The subscription price cannot be less than the quota value of the   
     shares or higher than 14.24 SEK.                    
Subscr April 15, 2024 - April 29, 2024                     
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
Last  April 24, 2024                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      



Security name: Wyld Networks TO5
Short name:   WYLD TO5     
ISIN code:   SE0020847937   
Orderbook ID:  308035      

Terms:                                     
-    Each warrant of series TO5 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) 
     new share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price 
     equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the 
     company's shares on First North from October 30, 2024 to November 12, 
     2024. The subscription price cannot be less than the quota value of the
     shares or higher than 16.61 SEK.                    
Subscr November 14, 2024 - November 28, 2024                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
Last  November 25, 2024                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
