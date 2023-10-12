Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment Announces The Door's New Relationship with Giada De Laurentiis' Lifestyle and E-commerce Platform, Giadzy

Award-Winning Marketing Agency The Door Welcomes the Curated Italian Marketplace and Content Destination Founded by Chef and Television Personality Giada De Laurentiis to Client Roster

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / The Door, the award-winning consumer, lifestyle and hospitality marketing communications agency, and wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), is thrilled to add Giadzy from Giada De Laurentiis, the Emmy-award winning television personality, New York Times bestselling cookbook author, restaurateur and entrepreneur, to its growing roster of elite culinary clients and lifestyle brands.

What began in 2016 as home for De Laurentiis' vast archives of recipes and entertaining content for her 5 million plus fans and followers, Giadzy has impressively grown into a one-stop shop for all things Italian: pantry items and gifts, travel guides and most recently its own private label brand. The Door was hired in September 2023 to help usher in Giadzy's next phase of growth supporting not only the highly-curated marketplace and comprehensive lifestyle and culinary content, but also Giadzy's new line of organic pastas, holiday collection of panettone and forthcoming launches from the brand's private label line.

About The Door

Founded in 2008 by industry veterans Lois Najarian O'Neill and Charlie Dougiello, The Door is an integrated marketing and PR agency constructed as "an idea house," with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

For more information, visit thedooronline.com or follow on Instagram at @thedooronline.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, The Digital Dept. complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Special Projects, Dolphin's most recent acquisition, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients across the media, entertainment and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

