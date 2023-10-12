Mynaric AG: Mynaric Announces Management Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0YN) today announced that CEO, Mustafa Veziroglu, and CFO, Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, will participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2023:

Deutsche Bank 2023 Global Space Summit

New York, New York, USA

November 15, 2023

UBS Aerospace and Defense Conference 2023

Palm Beach, Florida, USA

November 16-17, 2023

Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Space Summit

New York, New York, USA

December 5, 2023

Further information including details regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.

