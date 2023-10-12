Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023
WKN: A2QRDT | ISIN: SE0015530670
12.10.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Pharmiva AB (publ) is updated (528/23)

On June 15, 2023, the shares in Pharmiva AB (publ) ("Pharmiva") were given
observation status with reference to information that Pharmiva had entered into
a letter of intent to merge with PEPTONIC medical AB ("PEPTONIC"), according to
which Pharmiva will be absorbed by PEPTONIC. 

Today, October 12, 2023, Pharmiva applied for delisting of its shares from
Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional on the completion of the merger
with PEPTONIC. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Pharmiva AB (publ) (PHARM, ISIN code
SE0015530670, order book ID 219373). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
