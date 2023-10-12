Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Pharmiva AB (publ) is updated (528/23)

On June 15, 2023, the shares in Pharmiva AB (publ) ("Pharmiva") were given observation status with reference to information that Pharmiva had entered into a letter of intent to merge with PEPTONIC medical AB ("PEPTONIC"), according to which Pharmiva will be absorbed by PEPTONIC. Today, October 12, 2023, Pharmiva applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional on the completion of the merger with PEPTONIC. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Pharmiva AB (publ) (PHARM, ISIN code SE0015530670, order book ID 219373). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.