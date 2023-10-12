PMGR Securities 2025 Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 12

PMGR Securities 2025 plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")

This notification is made under article 19.1 and in accordance with article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company has been notified that a PDMR of the Company acquired Zero Dividend Preference Shares in the Company as follows:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name(s) James Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR (Fund Manager) b) Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PMGR Securities 2025 plc b) LEI 213800J2XR8QTJ8Y6565 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Zero Dividend Preference Shares of £0.01 each Identification code (ISIN): GB00BNG43G36 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £1.09 Volume 7,500 d) Currency GBP e) Aggregated information n/a (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 12-Oct-2023 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary

pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk