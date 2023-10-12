Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 12

12 October 2023

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable, in line with the Prospectus, representing the required final distribution of net income for the year ended 30 September 2023 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date 19 October 2023

Record Date 20 October 2023

Payment Date 3 November 2023

Dividend per Share 1.8699559 pence (Sterling)

As indicated previously, the Directors are pleased to announce that this will take the total dividend for the financial year ended 30 September 2023 to 7.3699559 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson


