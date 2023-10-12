American Marketing Association Chicago Honors Chris Duncan With 'Marketer of the Year' Award

Prestigious Annual Marketing Industry Award Presented at AMA Chicago CMO Forum

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago) announced that Chris Duncan is the recipient of the 2023 "Marketer of the Year" award. Presented at the chapter's annual CMO Forum held on Thursday, Oct. 5, at Edelman, the honoree was selected from an impressive group of in-house marketers from Chicago. To be considered for the annual marketing award, nominees were required to be marketers living in the Chicagoland area, regardless of where their employer is located.





American Marketing Association Chicago Marketer of the Year

Chris Duncan, VP of Consumer Insights and Digital Marketing for Claire's, receives the American Marketing Association Chicago's 'Marketer of the Year' 2023 award from Chris McGuire, President of the AMA Chicago Chapter.





"This is only the second year for AMA Chicago's Marketer of the Year award, and one thing has become exceedingly clear: Chicago marketers have talent! We are delighted to present this important industry award to Chris Duncan," said Chris McGuire, president of AMA Chicago. "The caliber of the nominees this year was outstanding. Ultimately, Duncan was selected for his pivotal role in evolving a brand to inspire self-expression and confidence in a new generation of brand loyalists."

Duncan is currently Vice President of Consumer Insights and Digital Marketing for Claire's and has more than 20 years of executive-level experience in marketing, digital, and agency operations. He has helped lead the brand's transformation into a powerful omnichannel organization delivering engaging content, experiences, and programs globally. Duncan is a well-respected leader known for his track record of successful growth in retail and business-to-business environments and transforming companies into customer-led organizations. Prior to joining Claire's, Duncan led digital marketing, CRM, and analytics for brands, including Kohl's and OfficeMax.

"I am honored to be recognized as AMA Chicago's Marketer of the Year," said Duncan. "I look forward to inspiring new ideas and ways of working in the marketing industry," he added.

For information on applying for the 2024 Marketer of the Year award or to find out more about the AMA Chicago chapter and its upcoming marketing events and programs, visit the website at AMAChicago.org.

American Marketing Association Chicago is the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network. AMA Chicago provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and consultancies are invited to join AMA Chicago to connect with marketers from every industry and skill set. Visit amachicago.org to learn more and join.

