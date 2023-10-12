WGI Inc.: WGI, Inc. Welcomes Retired Army LTC Todd F. Polk as Director of Federal and Water Management Business Development

Polk Recently Served as Deputy Commander for South Florida at the US Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / WGI, Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Wantman proudly announces that Todd F. Polk has joined WGI, Inc. as Director of Federal and Water Management Business Development.

The addition of Todd to the WGI strategy team solidifies the ranks of WGI's Federal and state water management business development team and positions the company to continue as a standout among national design and professional services firms across the country. WGI is a market leader in technology-based planning, engineering, and design solutions for public infrastructure and land development.

"Lieutenant Colonel Polk is a high-impact addition to our WGI team. His vast experience and sterling reputation in the ranks of leadership at the US Army Corps of Engineers will serve WGI very well as we continue to execute our ambitious strategic growth plans. Todd's addition to our Federal and water management districts pursuit teams is part of our strategic plan and consistent with our core values, especially our principle of 'Committing to Greatness'," says David Wantman.

Todd is well acquainted with expectations and deliverables associated with WGI's business lines with the Federal Government and water management districts. Prior to joining WGI in October 2023, Todd served as the Deputy Commander for the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District, in Palm Beach Gardens since 2019. Prior to his final leadership role for the USACE, he was the Strategic Plans Officer for the US Army Garrison, based in Fort Drum, New York.

Highlights of Todd's distinguished career in the Army include being the Deputy Commander of over 1,100 civilian and military multi-disciplinary professionals in the USACE Jacksonville District serving across Florida and Puerto Rico, implementing extensive civil works and military design and construction missions, along with operations, regulatory, and emergency management functions. He was responsible for oversight of the planning, construction, and operations of USACE projects in central and south Florida with a Congressionally appropriated annual budget of $1.5 billion.

His significant experience also included daily interaction and coordination with the senior South Florida Water Management District leadership and its nine-member Governing Board in all areas of partnership ranging from the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Program to daily water management operations as part of the Central and Southern Florida Project for flood control and water supply- all key components of WGI's growth initiatives.

Todd holds a degree from the US Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas in addition to a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kentucky, and a Master of Arts degree in Public Administration from Webster University.

"WGI is one of the nation's fastest-growing A/E firms and has a very aspirational and aggressive strategic plan. The firm is clearly dedicated to helping communities and clients improve their citizens' experience through innovative infrastructure design solutions," says Todd. "I am incredibly excited to join the WGI team, where I can match my experience and my passion for building sustainable and resilient communities with such a talented group of professionals." WGI Chief Strategy Officer Michael Davis adds that Todd's leadership, strategic skills, and knowledge of the USACE, especially in Florida, will enhance WGI's position in the Federal and state water management markets - all strategic priorities.

WGI's clients are aware of both the potential, and challenges, associated with disruption and change as the country embarks upon the largest infrastructure investment in generations. As a national leader in the planning and design of such infrastructure, WGI looks forward to providing innovative solutions to water, transportation, and climate-related challenges.

Todd will be based out of WGI's West Palm Beach, Florida office.

