Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (ASX:VTI), producer of the NaturalVue Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lenses, presented interim data from the PROTECT Clinical Trial at the American Academy of Optometry's annual meeting. Interim 1-year data from the PROTECT (PROgressive Myopia Treatment Evaluation for NaturalVue Multifocal Contact Lens Trial) clinical trial, conducted across four countries, demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of NaturalVue Multifocal ("NVMF") contact lenses in controlling myopia progression in pediatric patients.

Findings:

The preliminary 1-year findings affirmed NVMF's effectiveness in slowing myopia progression. Over 12 months, the treatment effect yielded a 69% (0.41Diopter) reduction in refractive error compared to the control group. For axial length, the treatment effect measured 0.17 mm, a notable 59% reduction. This data aligns with prior real-world analyses, further validating NVMF's efficacy.

Note: Preliminary data; further review and analysis to be completed; additional insights to be shared in January 2024.

Dr. Ashley Tuan, VTI's Chief Medical Officer, expressed:

"The preliminary 1-year data confirms our belief in the safety and effectiveness of NaturalVue Multifocal for pediatric patients. NVMF not only ensures clear vision but also effectively manages myopia. The interim 1-year treatment effects are consistent with those of the only treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for myopia progression control. We eagerly anticipate sharing more insights from the study."

VTI's CEO, Dr. Juan Carlos Aragón, added:

"VTI's innovative and easily adaptable lens design plays a pivotal role in tackling pediatric myopia, one of the most pressing concerns in optometry today. We're thrilled to unveil the 1-year interim results of our PROTECT RCT, demonstrating the effectiveness of NaturalVue Multifocal in managing myopia in children."

Visioneering Technologies Inc. focuses on groundbreaking vision care solutions, with its flagship product being the NaturalVue Multifocal 1-Day Contact Lens.

*Modified PP (Per Protocol) analysis including children between baseline ages 8 and <13 with refractive error between -0.75 and -4.00 D versus age-matched controls wearing spherical lenses. SD standard deviation

