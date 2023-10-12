GAST Clearwater LLC: GAST Clearwater Announces the Appointment of Mr. Michael Watt as Chief Operating Officer

Industry steady hand gears up for explosive growth.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / GAST Clearwater, a US-based next-generation water treatment company, artificial beach, and property developer, announced today the appointment of Mr. Michael Watt to the GAST Clearwater Leadership team as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Michael comes with a remarkable resume that includes over two decades of leadership in various industries. His innovative position at MW4 Consulting, revenue-generating tenure at Pavemint, and essential accomplishments at Impero Software, Tech Data, and CIT collectively enrich GAST Clearwater's executive landscape. Notably, Michael began his distinguished career in industry behemoths such as Dell and Hewlett-Packard, where he honed his abilities and laid the groundwork for strategic leadership.

Mr. Kevin Gast, Co-Founder & CEO of GAST Clearwater LLC, added, "Michael's extensive and diverse experience, especially his foundational years at Dell and others, will provide a steady hand on the day-to-day whilst providing guidance with his comprehensive contract and business model experience. As we continue our explosive growth phase, Michael's strategic leadership will be paramount."

Michael's academic credentials are equally notable, complementing his sterling professional experience. He swiftly completed his MBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business, and possesses a Bachelor of Science in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis.

Upon accepting the role, Michael Watt expressed, "Stepping into GAST Clearwater at this pivotal juncture is both a privilege and an exhilarating opportunity. As the company navigates its next phase of expansion, I am deeply committed to harnessing my expertise to guide its journey and its mission to provide Water for Mankind TM."

