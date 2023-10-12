Laval, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2023) - Advanced Energy Minerals (AEM) is moving forward with an expansion of its plant for high purity alumina in Cap-Chat (Quebec-Canada). Today, the company's board of directors, officers, and workforce marked the commencement of the works with a groundbreaking ceremony, accompanied by local government officials, including Marcel Soucy, mayor of Cap-Chat and Guy Bernatchez, prefect of Haute Gaspésie.

The plant expansion represents a major investment by AEM that will, over two years, increase the plant's capacity to produce high-value aluminium derivative products, such as high purity alumina, by a significant degree. The plant will be equipped with the latest technology and equipment to meet customer needs. "This plant expansion will align our production capacity with the growth of our pipeline," said Advanced Energy Minerals' CEO Mick Adams, "while also contributing to our innovation and sustainability ambitions. It will play a key role in our strategy to expand our presence in new markets with strong growth rates."

"This investment is proof of our commitment to invest and grow in Cap-Chat. It will create new jobs and reinforce our position as one of the most important employers in the region," said Charles Taschereau, President of operating subsidiary, AEM Canada Group Inc.

About Advanced Energy Minerals

Advanced Energy Minerals Inc. is a worldwide producer of aluminum derivatives with its headquarters located in Laval, Quebec, Canada, and a global operational presence. Our product portfolio encompasses a wide range of aluminum derivatives, including ultra-pure alumina (4N - 5N) and high-purity alumina (3N), all manufactured at our production facilities in Cap-Chat, Quebec, Canada. At Advanced Energy Minerals, we bring a unique blend of expertise, innovation, and collaborative teamwork to tackle challenges across various industries. Our dedication to sustainability is further reinforced by an external audit certification, which confirms that our production site has achieved a zero CO2 emissions footprint for Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Learn more at https://aemcanada.com/.

