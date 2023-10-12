Elevating Employee Engagement With New Enhancements to MangoApps Survey Module

New features empower companies with adaptive surveys, advanced rule builder, and expanded question types.

ISSAQUAH, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / MangoApps, the leading unified modern intranet and employee app, unveiled updates to Surveys, a crucial tool for gauging employee sentiment. As businesses grapple with low engagement levels, a Gallup study revealed just 32% of employees feel genuinely engaged, the enhancements to Surveys emerges as a timely and essential solution for companies aiming to forge deeper connections with their workforce.





"At MangoApps, we believe in the power of feedback as the cornerstone of a thriving workplace," says Anup Kejriwal, CEO of MangoApps. "By refining the employee feedback process, we're not just fostering better engagement but also driving better business outcomes. After all, an engaged team doesn't just make for a pleasant workplace-it has tangible benefits, with highly engaged organizations seeing a near 20% boost in sales as per Gallup."

Surveys are pivotal in gathering feedback on employee benefits, satisfaction levels, and extracting input to refine company collaboration, among other use cases. With these advancements, MangoApps Surveys becomes an even more robust tool for B2B companies to actively tune into their workforce, fostering a more engaging and productive environment. The new and enhanced features include:

Revamped User Experience: A refreshed look and feel, positioning Surveys as a best-in-class tool. Users will find it simple to craft and customize engaging surveys.

Segmented Layouts: The ability to create different sections and pages for a more personal and engaging experience for participants.

Rule Builder: This feature introduces the concept of "intelligent feedback collection." Surveys can now adapt in real-time with:

Conditional Pages and Questions: Display or hide specific pages or questions based on predetermined rules or user responses.

Diverse Question Types:

Likert Scale: Understand in-depth feelings and sentiments by allowing participants to respond on a scaled measure.

MangoApps remains committed to delivering tools that genuinely make a difference to the employee experience. With these advancements, companies won't just redefine feedback collection; they'll set the standard for what it means to truly listen to one's workforce. To learn more about how MangoApps can transform your employee feedback process, visit www.mangoapps.com.

About MangoApps

At MangoApps, our goal is a world where all employees, whether office-based or frontline, are engaged, efficient, and fulfilled. Our unified platform is the all-in-one solution that redefines the work experience that provides consistency and rich engagement for employees no matter where they are. With a 15-year history, MangoApps is trusted by companies all over the world and in various industries. Rethink the employee experience at www.mangoapps.com.

