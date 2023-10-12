John Galt Solutions: Live Webinar: Aligning Strategic and Tactical Supply Chain Planning With Finance

Industry Experts from Leading Companies Share Lessons on Aligning Operations across the IBP Process to Power Growth

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, will host the webinar "Aligning Strategic and Tactical Supply Chain Planning with Finance." The event will take place on October 24 and feature insights from industry experts, including Rebecca Haerter, Vice President of Supply Chain at Full Compass Systems, and Richard Herrin, industry leader in advanced Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) and IBP strategy.

As supply chains continue to evolve and adapt to ever-changing market dynamics, aligning long-term strategic goals with short-term planning and execution has become increasingly complex. This session will provide insights and practical solutions to help organizations effectively navigate the challenges of this critical capability.

Attendees are invited to join the session to learn about the experience of GEON Performance Solutions and Full Compass Systems, and how these leading companies have utilized digital supply chain planning tools like John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform to transform processes and align planning with financial goals to drive growth.

During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of how their industry peers leverage technology to incorporate financial key performance indicators (KPIs) into their strategic and tactical planning processes, and explore real-world examples of scenario-based planning and analytics to identify the financial implications of decisions before execution.

The event will also present an overview of key capabilities in supply chain planning software to model cash-flow forecasts, cost-to-serve, and other critical financial impacts to optimize the planning process.

Session?at a Glance???

Title: Aligning Strategic and Tactical Supply Chain Planning with Finance

Speakers:?Richard Herrin, industry leader in advanced S&OP and IBP strategy; Rebecca Haerter, Vice President of Supply Chain at Full Compass Systems; Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Product & Industry Solutions at John Galt Solutions; and Justin Siefert, Chief Marketing Officer at John Galt Solutions.

When: October 24, 2023, 11am ET / 8am PT

Register at: https://johngalt.com/learn/webinars/aligning-strategic-and-tactical-supply-chain-planning-with-finance

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce costs, and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Atlas Planning, a SaaS-based platform, transforms S&OP processes; demand, inventory, and replenishment; manufacturing planning and scheduling; distribution, allocation, and transportation planning; financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

