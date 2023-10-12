MPH.com Inks Promotional Partnership Deal With the Miami HEAT

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / MPH.com, the premier luxury automotive marketplace, is pleased to announce an exclusive advertising and promotional partnership with the NBA's Miami HEAT.

In this landmark partnership, MPH.com will be the first official luxury automotive marketplace to feature its logo on the HEAT's shooting shirt. MPH.com will solidify its presence in the South Florida community by participating in outreach initiatives associated with the NBA team. Stakeholders can anticipate MPH.com's enhanced visibility in digital campaigns across the Miami HEAT's official social platforms and during key game day activations.

Mackenzie Valk, Executive Vice President of MPH.com, stated, "Our alliance with the Miami HEAT represents a historic milestone for MPH.com, fortifying our position within the luxury automotive sector and in the world of professional sports."

As an emerging luxury automotive marketplace showcasing some of North America's rarest and most exotic vehicles, this strategic alliance marks the beginning of many more collaborative ventures for MPH.com.

"Incorporating the MPH logo onto our shooting shirts signifies an innovative and refined dimension for this newly formed alliance," expressed Glen Oskin, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at the Miami HEAT. "MPH.com represents a robust and distinguished national brand, which is poised for an incredible trajectory ahead. We eagerly anticipate the fruitful growth of this partnership."

About MPH.com

MPH.com is the premier luxury automotive marketplace. As a trusted liaison in the world of hyper, exotic, and luxury vehicles, we connect discerning enthusiasts to an exclusive network of luxury car dealers across North America. Backed by years of experience and deep industry knowledge, MPH commits to delivering an exemplary level of service and expertise. MPH also provides access to the latest industry trends, news, and insights. Visit www.mph.com to start your luxury car journey, or stay informed at mph.com/news.

About The HEAT Group

The HEAT Group is comprised of the National Basketball Association's Miami HEAT and the 19,600-seat Kaseya Center. The HEAT is a three-time NBA Champion having won titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013 and is a celebrated leader in every discipline of the business of basketball. Kaseya Center, home of the HEAT, is a LEED Gold Recertified, award-winning, state-of-the-art facility, which hosts more than 100 events per year. Kaseya Center has maintained its position as the #1 Arena in Florida for the eighth consecutive year-and the 11th time during the past 12 years-according to 2022 year-end rankings of the world's top arenas conducted by both Pollstar and Billboard. Kaseya Center is also #1 for Latin entertainment and ranks #8 in the world for Billboard and 9th worldwide for Pollstar. Kaseya Center is located on the waterfront in the thriving arts and entertainment district in downtown Miami.

