Athos Therapeutics: All Three Athos Co-Founders Named to Stanford's List of the World's Top 2% of Scientists

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Athos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Athos"), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of artificial intelligence-based precision small molecule therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases and cancer, announced today that each one of the three co-founders of Athos has been named to Stanford University's prestigious "Top 2%" of impactful scientists list.

This highly prestigious ranking contains the names of the world's top scientists, doctors, engineers, and mathematicians, and is based on measures of scientific impact. Election is based on the bibliometric information contained in the Scopus database, and includes the top scientists selected from more than 9 million scientists considered to be active worldwide.

Athos Therapeutics congratulates its 3 co-founders. Their inclusion is a testament to the distinction they have garnered from the scientific community, and the impact that their creative and impactful research has had in providing novel scientific advances to some of the world's greatest medical challenges. Dr. Michael Jung was identified as a world leader in the field of Organic Chemistry, Dr. Dimitrios Iliopoulos in the field of Gastroenterology, and Dr. Allan J. Pantuck in the fields of Urology & Oncology.

The complementary expertise of the Athos co-founders has been a key factor in Athos's rapid development of its lead program (ATH-063) from concept to phase I clinical trial in under 4 years.

"It is a great honor to be included together with all the Athos co-founders in Stanford's prestigious list of the world's top 2% of scientists," said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, MBA, Co-Founder, President & CEO. "We are all dedicated to high quality research, aiming to bring novel and more effective therapies to patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer."

"I want to personally congratulate Drs. Iliopoulos and Jung for their inclusion in Stanford's list of Top 2% of scientists," said Allan Pantuck, MD, MS, FACS, Co-Founder, Chairman, & CMO. "It is a privilege to work together every day with these distinguished scientists sharing the common goal to develop innovative new treatments for patients in need of more effective and better tolerated drugs for difficult medical conditions."

About Athos

The Mission of Athos Therapeutics is to develop first-in-class medications that will significantly impact the lives of patients with autoimmune disorders, chronic inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The Athos drug development platform begins with the interrogation of 1000's of high-quality patient samples and data sourced from premier global hospital systems. Athos identifies novel drug targets (hubs) by integrating clinical and molecular datasets into the biological network of a disease (the disease interactome) and matches them to its small molecule computational chemistry platform. At Athos, we aim to disentangle the complexity of autoimmune and cancer biology by evaluating disease heterogeneity at the molecular level. We develop precision-medicine therapeutics by implementing a systems biology approach and stratifying patients into specific molecular subtypes. Our analytical platform includes the Athos data lake, singular well-established omics workflows, and an integrative deep machine learning engine. The co-founders of Athos include one of the founders of Kite Pharma (acquired for $12B), the medicinal chemist behind two multi-billion-dollar FDA-approved drugs (Xtandi & Erleada), and the discoverer of the miR-124 drug target, currently in a Phase III IBD trial. Along with ATH-063, the Company's lead drug compound for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, the Athos pipeline includes small molecule approaches for various autoimmune disease and cancer.



Additional information about Athos Therapeutics can be found at https://athostx.com/

