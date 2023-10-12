Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

12 October 2023

Oxford Instruments plc

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

Further to the stock exchange announcement on 25 September 2023, additional dividend shares relating to the award made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 23 September 2020, vested on 12 October 2023, due to the payment of the final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2023. Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Gavin Hill, received 209 additional shares.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gavin Hill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of additional dividend shares relating to the award of nominally priced options of £0.05 made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 23 September 2020, consequent to the final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2023, payable on 12 October 2023. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.05 209 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 209 £0.05. Market value £20.45 per share £10.45. Market value £4,274.05. e) Date of the transaction 12 October 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

