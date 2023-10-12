Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 12
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Randall J. Weisenburger
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4
Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Open market acquisition of shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$12.8275
$12.8300
$12.8400
$12.8500
$12.8550
$12.8600
$12.8650
$12.8700
$12.8750
$12.8800
$12.8850
$12.8900
$12.8950
$12.9000
$12.9100
$12.9150
$12.9200
$12.9250
$12.9300
$12.9350
$12.9400
$12.9550
$12.9600
$12.9650
$12.9700
$12.9750
$12.9800
$12.9850
$12.9875
$12.9900
$12.9950
$12.9975
$13.0000
$13.0050
$13.0100
$13.0150
$13.0200
$13.0225
$13.0250
$13.0300
$13.0350
$13.0400
$13.0450
$13.0500
$13.0600
$13.0650
$13.0700
$13.0750
$13.0800
$13.0850
$13.0900
$13.1000
$13.1100
$13.1150
$13.1200
$13.2600
$13.2700
$13.2750
$13.2800
Volume(s)
200
51400
700
2491
800
8133
3371
5805
3900
1706
360
3305
400
100
130
2870
3100
2894
3400
6500
2300
1700
4407
2463
5969
17378
19612
15425
2500
11036
16059
2115
37220
3055
3652
7531
5150
300
4876
900
100
4100
100
6834
6148
413
7375
3227
3700
7878
5495
6387
5864
2393
5838
4800
3200
1298
9637
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
350,000
$12.9851 (avg.)
e)
Date of the transaction
October 10, 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
NYSE
