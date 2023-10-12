EQS-News: SUSE S.A.
/ Key word(s): Merger
SUSE S.A. announces publication of Draft Common Terms of Merger
SUSE S.A. (the "Company") announces today that the following documents are available at the Company's registered office and on the Company's website https://ir.suse.com in the EQT Purchase Offer section:
