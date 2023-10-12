Sertis, Inc.: Sertis MGA is Transforming Multifamily Property Insurance Across 16 States

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Sertis (https://www.sertisins.com), a cutting-edge managing general agency (MGA) serving the multifamily insurance market, is pleased to announce its latest milestone - officially writing policies for professionally managed multifamily (apartment) portfolios, providing brokers and their clients exceptional coverage at competitive terms. Backed by AM Best-rated A- carrier Accelerant, with long-term capacity, a fresh perspective, and a brand-new model for risk exchange, Sertis is currently licensed to write in 15 states as well as the District of Columbia (D.C), with definitive plans to rapidly expand.

In an industry that demands constant innovation and adaptability, Sertis has emerged as a beacon of change. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, extensive industry knowledge, and a commitment to client-centric solutions, the company is set to transform the traditional insurance market. Producers and owner/operators with multifamily portfolios in Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C., are now able to benefit from Sertis' expertise and the unique partnership with Leonardo 247, the award-winning developer of a cloud-based smart property operations and maintenance platform.

"We're not just another insurance provider; we're a partner to property owners and their brokers, helping them navigate the complexities of the insurance landscape," said Mark Gardella, CEO of Sertis MGA. "Our goal is to make insurance a seamless experience, empowering our clients to focus on what they do best - managing their properties, while also helping manage the ever-growing costs of risk." He emphasizes the company's unflagging commitment to the multifamily industry, coupled with its proprietary risk management platform, as distinctive assets that set Sertis apart from competitors.

In a bid to redefine risk assessment and pricing in the multifamily industry, Sertis has introduced a proprietary risk management platform designed to curb loss and revolutionize insurance underwriting. Developed in partnership with Leonardo247 (https://leonardo247.com), the Sertis Risk Indicator (SRI) is a proprietary, first-of-its-kind risk score that begins to quantify the likelihood of insurance loss using exclusive, real-time operational risk data. This pioneering tool places Sertis at the forefront of a fundamental shift in how multifamily portfolios are underwritten.

"The SRI marks a significant departure from traditional risk assessment methodologies, revolutionizing the norms of the industry," elaborates Gardella. "The SRI score, reflecting operational behaviors and safety practices, allows Sertis to provide favorable terms and conditions to multifamily portfolios that are committed to providing their residents safer, more resilient properties."

Sertis MGA's launch comes at a time when the multifamily property industry is faced with the unprecedented cost of risk/insurance increases, and the need for forward-thinking insurance solutions has never been greater. Sertis partners with retail brokers to support their clients' long-term risk management needs, reflecting the company's focus on collaboration and client success. By reimagining insurance in this sector, Sertis MGA is poised to become a game-changer.

For more information about Sertis MGA and its services, please visit www.sertisins.com.

