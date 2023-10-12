Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Massive Unterbewertung nutzen und das mächtige Aufwärtspotenzial dieser Gold-Rakete mitnehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2023 | 16:36
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 of $371,000 or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2022 of $820,000 or $1.34 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,501,000 for 2023 compared to $2,428,000 for 2022. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $2.46 compared to $3.98 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Total assets at September 30, 2023 were $244.3 million compared to total assets at September 30, 2022 of $241 million. Total Deposits at September 30, 2023 were $200.9 million compared to total deposits of $220.3 million at September 30, 2022. The company paid a total of $3.85 per share in dividends in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $1.20 in 2022. This included a special dividend of $2.50 per share in 2023.

"The current economic environment has presented all banks across the country with challenges, specifically maintaining margin and liquidity through the rapid rise in interest rates" commented Chad Higgins, President and CEO at Logansport Savings Bank. "Continued loan demand has positioned us to be profitable during this unprecedented period of time".

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company's investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
09/30/2309/30/22
Total assets$244,277$241,035
Loans receivable, net168,710147,477
Allowance for loan losses2,9411,968
Cash and cash equivalents4,74910,159
Securities available for sale28,52429,622
Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc.27,23740,615
Federal Home Loan Bank stock3,1502,516
Equity Investment--
Deposits200,914220,259
FHLB Borrowings and note payable--
Shareholders' equity17,67819,058
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities(9,914)(9,686)
Shares O/S end of period611,334609,742
Non-accrual loans572640
Real Estate Owned--


Quarter ended 9/30
Six months ended 9/30
2023202220232022
Interest income$2,814$2,142$8,058$6,079
Interest expense1,4203483,343640
Net interest income1,3941,7944,7155,439
Provision for loan losses----
Net interest income after provision1,3941,7944,7155,439
Gain on sale of Investments----
Gain on sale of loans8769135216
Gain on sale of REO-4-4
Total other income293288840791
Gain(loss) on Logansport Investments, Inc.172277658788
Gain on BOLI Settlement----
Total general, admin. & other expense1,5371,5154,6674,489
Earnings before income taxes4099171,6812,749
Income tax expense3897180321
Net earnings$371$820$1,501$2,428
Basic earnings per share$0.61$1.34$2.46$3.98
Diluted earnings per share$0.61$1.34$2.46$3.98
Weighted average shares o/s diluted611,334609,742611,334609,742


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.