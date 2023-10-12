Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
09.10.23
09:30 Uhr
6,750 Euro
-0,200
-2,88 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
6,8506,95019:36
PR Newswire
12.10.2023 | 18:12
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 12

12 October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 116,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 594.734. The highest price paid per share was 596.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 592.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0144% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 498,999,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 808,206,163. Rightmove holds 11,848,736 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

208

594.40

08:12:59

1100

594.40

08:12:59

1122

594.60

08:21:01

43

592.60

08:29:51

47

592.60

08:29:51

55

592.60

08:29:51

39

592.60

08:29:51

1302

593.40

08:33:57

1217

592.60

08:58:26

988

592.60

09:04:00

359

592.60

09:04:00

1306

594.40

09:19:33

1113

595.00

09:29:05

132

595.60

09:36:28

831

595.60

09:36:28

358

595.60

09:36:28

1153

594.80

09:41:03

1257

594.80

09:44:00

1191

596.20

09:55:59

1197

595.80

09:56:12

310

595.40

10:03:13

1153

595.80

10:10:15

1363

595.40

10:11:40

1209

594.60

10:23:52

639

594.00

10:34:22

558

594.00

10:34:22

263

594.00

10:44:46

1100

594.00

10:44:46

460

595.20

10:50:29

287

595.20

10:50:29

627

595.20

10:50:29

1244

595.00

10:51:04

1352

595.80

11:06:11

1249

595.40

11:07:26

263

595.80

11:16:36

1100

595.80

11:16:36

1100

596.40

11:22:34

142

596.40

11:22:34

1109

596.00

11:23:23

1341

594.80

11:33:12

1124

594.80

11:40:03

1190

595.00

11:52:21

1305

595.80

12:01:22

1292

595.40

12:05:53

1276

595.40

12:12:39

1275

595.40

12:17:06

1267

595.00

12:29:03

1119

595.00

12:34:12

113

595.00

12:34:12

13

595.00

12:44:15

1100

595.00

12:44:15

25

594.60

12:49:40

1201

594.60

12:49:40

1216

594.20

12:59:29

1147

594.20

13:15:19

453

594.40

13:18:35

770

594.40

13:18:35

1125

594.40

13:30:01

1246

594.20

13:30:04

1145

593.80

13:30:32

131

594.80

13:31:14

1100

594.80

13:31:14

1104

594.40

13:32:21

1299

593.20

13:35:36

361

594.00

13:54:45

952

594.00

13:54:45

628

593.80

14:02:29

619

593.80

14:02:29

1291

593.40

14:11:27

665

593.60

14:22:06

611

593.60

14:22:06

700

594.40

14:25:22

355

594.60

14:29:00

883

594.60

14:29:00

1045

594.60

14:30:00

134

594.60

14:30:00

1138

594.60

14:31:03

1162

594.20

14:32:03

1242

594.00

14:35:22

13

594.00

14:35:22

1235

594.60

14:36:40

1297

594.80

14:38:51

11

594.60

14:41:54

934

594.40

14:42:44

197

594.40

14:42:44

1239

594.40

14:44:49

331

593.60

14:48:02

837

593.60

14:48:02

928

594.40

14:50:05

1128

595.00

14:52:38

232

595.20

14:52:38

555

595.20

14:52:38

416

595.20

14:52:38

956

594.40

14:59:17

318

594.40

14:59:17

650

594.80

15:02:50

746

595.80

15:05:21

603

595.80

15:05:21

359

595.80

15:09:05

883

595.80

15:09:05

1159

595.60

15:11:00

624

596.00

15:12:30

566

596.00

15:12:30

1165

595.20

15:15:16

1293

595.80

15:19:09

1111

595.60

15:19:23

62

595.20

15:24:30

1100

595.20

15:24:30

556

594.40

15:26:13

375

594.40

15:26:13

931

594.20

15:28:54

208

594.20

15:28:54

1331

593.80

15:32:51

13

594.80

15:35:28

1100

594.80

15:35:28

654

595.20

15:39:08

695

595.20

15:39:08

555

594.60

15:42:42

200

594.60

15:42:42

572

594.60

15:43:31

556

594.60

15:43:31

1083

595.20

15:47:00

129

595.20

15:47:00

1166

595.00

15:49:11

1021

594.40

15:53:30

341

594.40

15:53:30

544

594.00

15:56:00

555

594.00

15:56:00

23

594.20

15:57:54

37

594.40

15:58:15

1360

594.60

16:00:07

96

594.40

16:01:25

1013

594.40

16:02:11

556

594.40

16:02:11

555

594.40

16:02:11

687

594.60

16:05:05

566

594.60

16:05:05

701

594.60

16:06:05

467

594.60

16:06:05

121

594.60

16:06:08

1105

594.80

16:08:40

1233

595.00

16:09:29

654

594.80

16:12:33

704

594.80

16:12:33

1159

594.80

16:14:24

288

594.60

16:15:41

36

594.80

16:16:47

965

594.80

16:16:47

304

594.80

16:16:47

1536

594.80

16:19:07

139

594.60

16:20:30

556

594.60

16:20:30

897

594.80

16:21:58


