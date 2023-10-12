Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 12
12 October 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 116,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 594.734. The highest price paid per share was 596.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 592.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0144% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 498,999,181 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 808,206,163. Rightmove holds 11,848,736 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
208
594.40
08:12:59
1100
594.40
08:12:59
1122
594.60
08:21:01
43
592.60
08:29:51
47
592.60
08:29:51
55
592.60
08:29:51
39
592.60
08:29:51
1302
593.40
08:33:57
1217
592.60
08:58:26
988
592.60
09:04:00
359
592.60
09:04:00
1306
594.40
09:19:33
1113
595.00
09:29:05
132
595.60
09:36:28
831
595.60
09:36:28
358
595.60
09:36:28
1153
594.80
09:41:03
1257
594.80
09:44:00
1191
596.20
09:55:59
1197
595.80
09:56:12
310
595.40
10:03:13
1153
595.80
10:10:15
1363
595.40
10:11:40
1209
594.60
10:23:52
639
594.00
10:34:22
558
594.00
10:34:22
263
594.00
10:44:46
1100
594.00
10:44:46
460
595.20
10:50:29
287
595.20
10:50:29
627
595.20
10:50:29
1244
595.00
10:51:04
1352
595.80
11:06:11
1249
595.40
11:07:26
263
595.80
11:16:36
1100
595.80
11:16:36
1100
596.40
11:22:34
142
596.40
11:22:34
1109
596.00
11:23:23
1341
594.80
11:33:12
1124
594.80
11:40:03
1190
595.00
11:52:21
1305
595.80
12:01:22
1292
595.40
12:05:53
1276
595.40
12:12:39
1275
595.40
12:17:06
1267
595.00
12:29:03
1119
595.00
12:34:12
113
595.00
12:34:12
13
595.00
12:44:15
1100
595.00
12:44:15
25
594.60
12:49:40
1201
594.60
12:49:40
1216
594.20
12:59:29
1147
594.20
13:15:19
453
594.40
13:18:35
770
594.40
13:18:35
1125
594.40
13:30:01
1246
594.20
13:30:04
1145
593.80
13:30:32
131
594.80
13:31:14
1100
594.80
13:31:14
1104
594.40
13:32:21
1299
593.20
13:35:36
361
594.00
13:54:45
952
594.00
13:54:45
628
593.80
14:02:29
619
593.80
14:02:29
1291
593.40
14:11:27
665
593.60
14:22:06
611
593.60
14:22:06
700
594.40
14:25:22
355
594.60
14:29:00
883
594.60
14:29:00
1045
594.60
14:30:00
134
594.60
14:30:00
1138
594.60
14:31:03
1162
594.20
14:32:03
1242
594.00
14:35:22
13
594.00
14:35:22
1235
594.60
14:36:40
1297
594.80
14:38:51
11
594.60
14:41:54
934
594.40
14:42:44
197
594.40
14:42:44
1239
594.40
14:44:49
331
593.60
14:48:02
837
593.60
14:48:02
928
594.40
14:50:05
1128
595.00
14:52:38
232
595.20
14:52:38
555
595.20
14:52:38
416
595.20
14:52:38
956
594.40
14:59:17
318
594.40
14:59:17
650
594.80
15:02:50
746
595.80
15:05:21
603
595.80
15:05:21
359
595.80
15:09:05
883
595.80
15:09:05
1159
595.60
15:11:00
624
596.00
15:12:30
566
596.00
15:12:30
1165
595.20
15:15:16
1293
595.80
15:19:09
1111
595.60
15:19:23
62
595.20
15:24:30
1100
595.20
15:24:30
556
594.40
15:26:13
375
594.40
15:26:13
931
594.20
15:28:54
208
594.20
15:28:54
1331
593.80
15:32:51
13
594.80
15:35:28
1100
594.80
15:35:28
654
595.20
15:39:08
695
595.20
15:39:08
555
594.60
15:42:42
200
594.60
15:42:42
572
594.60
15:43:31
556
594.60
15:43:31
1083
595.20
15:47:00
129
595.20
15:47:00
1166
595.00
15:49:11
1021
594.40
15:53:30
341
594.40
15:53:30
544
594.00
15:56:00
555
594.00
15:56:00
23
594.20
15:57:54
37
594.40
15:58:15
1360
594.60
16:00:07
96
594.40
16:01:25
1013
594.40
16:02:11
556
594.40
16:02:11
555
594.40
16:02:11
687
594.60
16:05:05
566
594.60
16:05:05
701
594.60
16:06:05
467
594.60
16:06:05
121
594.60
16:06:08
1105
594.80
16:08:40
1233
595.00
16:09:29
654
594.80
16:12:33
704
594.80
16:12:33
1159
594.80
16:14:24
288
594.60
16:15:41
36
594.80
16:16:47
965
594.80
16:16:47
304
594.80
16:16:47
1536
594.80
16:19:07
139
594.60
16:20:30
556
594.60
16:20:30
897
594.80
16:21:58